Chan Chun Sing treats Japan Minister of Defence to Milo Dinosaur, brings him to Gardens by the Bay

Chan Chun Sing bonds with Japan’s Defence Minister over local Milo Dinosaur after Shangri-La Dialogue

Singapore Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing recently gave his Japanese counterpart an authentic local experience in the form of an ice-cold Milo Dinosaur.

Mr Chan also brought him on a tour of Gardens by the Bay for some unique night views.

Japan Defence Minister’s first ministerial visit to Singapore

The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defence summit, took place from 29 to 31 May 2026 in Singapore.

Government ministers from across the world attended and gave speeches, including the United States’ Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Japan’s Shinjirō Koizumi, newly appointed as Minister of Defence in Oct 2025, attended the conference for his first time.

After a long day at the Shangri-La Dialogue on 30 May, Mr Chan took Mr Koizumi on a nighttime tour.

They capped it off with Milo Dinosaur, a sweet Milo drink with a heaping of Milo powder on top that every Singaporean knows about.

According to Mr Koizumi, Milo Dinosaur is apparently Mr Chan’s favourite drink.

Defence Ministers tour Gardens by the Bay at night

The tour beforehand also saw Mr Chan show Mr Koizumi Gardens by the Bay.

At Cloud Forest, they posed in front of several dinosaurs — animatronics this time rather than beverages.

Mr Chan mentioned on Facebook that the city of Hakodate in Japan has a Merlion statue, which was erected in 1989 as a symbol of friendship with Singapore.

He used it to highlight the continuing partnership between the two countries and their respective militaries.

“Minister Koizumi and I had a good discussion on how we can take our defence cooperation forward, especially as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations,” Mr Chan said.

Earlier this year, on 18 March, Singapore and Japan established a Strategic Partnership to promote cooperation in trade, technology, defence, green energy, and cultural exchanges.

Mr Koizumi thanked Mr Chan for hosting him, while the latter said he looked forward to working closely with his counterpart.

Also read: PM Wong congratulates Japan’s new PM Takaichi Sanae, who visited S’pore in 2007 as a Minister

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Featured image adapted from @shinjiro.koizumi on Instagram and Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.