StarHub has up to 25% off multi-line mobile plans, with flexible broadband & entertainment options for everyone

StarHub Hubbing lets households enjoy more value and flexibility across broadband, mobile, and entertainment

Choosing a family plan sounds simple enough, until you realise everyone at home has different connectivity needs.

Dad wants to stream football without buffering. Mum wants her dramas on demand. Gamer kids need low-lag internet, while sociable teens need enough data for TikTok and endless group chats.

And if you’re the household’s designated “Chief Connectivity Officer”, aka the person making sure everyone stays connected, you’ll know it is a lot to juggle.

Instead of squeezing everyone into one standard set-up, StarHub’s Hubbing lets you choose what works for your household while helping you save more when you get multiple services together.

That means more peace of mind for the person managing the plans, and more suitable options for everyone at home.

Hubbing helps you save more, customise more, and manage less

In simple terms, Hubbing gives you multi-service savings when you get two or more StarHub services across broadband, mobile, and/or entertainment.

Unlike a fixed bundle or package, it lets you mix and match what your household actually needs, so you can build your ideal family plan around how everyone uses their devices.

You also get more value and less to worry about, with perks such as free broadband installation and activation. Plus, with broadband, mobile, and entertainment under one provider, there is less to manage, too.

Up to 25% off multi-line mobile plans and more

StarHub’s 5G Unlimited+ Mobile plan is especially handy for households with four or more members, thanks to a multi-line discount of up to 25% with any four lines.

That essentially makes the fourth line free, so everyone stays connected while the family saves more. The plans also come with unlimited 5G local data, global roaming, scam protection, and device credits, all without contracts.

If you’re pairing mobile with home WiFi, there are also limited-time deals featuring Broadband + Mobile plans from S$59.95 a month, giving you savings on Broadband and 20% off Mobile.

You can choose from 5Gbps or 10Gbps Broadband and one of five 5G Unlimited+ Mobile plans: Core, Plus, Max, Platinum, and Platinum Elite.

For families who want fast home WiFi and more shows to watch, the Broadband + Entertainment option is priced at S$54.18 a month, with savings on 10Gbps Broadband and 50% off a StarHub TV+ Pass.

You can choose either Entertainment+ for English entertainment or Asian+ for Asian dramas and movies, with BBC Player included with Entertainment+ and Viu Premium included with Asian+.

Once subscribed, you can enjoy the content anytime, anywhere, on any device via the StarHub TV+ app. So whether the whole clan is catching dramas on the couch or someone is continuing a show on the go, family entertainment is no longer tied to one screen.

To sign up, customers can visit any StarHub shop or register their interest online here (for Broadband + Mobile) or here (for Broadband + Entertainment). StarHub will then call back to share a customised plan that suits their needs.

Better home WiFi without the DIY headache

Beyond the savings and flexibility, StarHub’s all-inclusive Broadband also comes with practical perks that make everyday life smoother.

You’ll get a free WiFi 7 router worth S$749, along with free installation and activation, so there is one less thing to figure out yourself.

Plus, StarHub’s technical pros, the Hub Troopers, can provide a free WiFi coverage consultation to help set up and advise on the best coverage for your home. Especially useful if there is that one bedroom where the WiFi always seems just out of reach.

More ways to stay connected and entertained

For mobile users, StarHub’s 5G Unlimited+ plans come with unlimited local data, calls, and more, so everyone can scroll, call, stream, and reply to group chats without constantly worrying about running out.

There is also built-in global roaming in 165 destinations, so the family can stay connected easily overseas, whether they’re halfway across the world or making a quick stopover in JB.

You can also save more with monthly DeviceDollars, device credits included in the mobile plans that can be redeemed towards your next device purchase. This will come in handy when someone in the family inevitably starts hinting that their phone is “getting old”.

Get more value from the services you need with StarHub Hubbing

At the end of the day, every household has different needs.

With StarHub’s Hubbing, you can build a family plan around the people at home, get more value from the services you already need, and keep everyone connected with less worry.

Find out more about StarHub Hubbing here, and follow StarHub on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram for the latest updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with StarHub.

Featured image courtesy of StarHub.