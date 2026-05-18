Cat goes missing at Gardens by the Bay, search ongoing day & night for past week

Search for missing cat at Gardens by the Bay continues, security staff assisting

After her ginger cat went missing at Gardens by the Bay on 10 May, a distraught owner pleaded online for help.

Other members of the public joined the owners in a tireless search over the past seven days, with no sign of the cat so far.

Cat disappeared into bushes after getting spooked

On the afternoon of 10 May, Ms Shermaine Tan and her three-year-old male rescue cat, Bravo, went to Gardens by the Bay.

Bravo allegedly emerged from his pet carrier on a bench near the Bayfront Plaza carpark entrance, only to be suddenly spooked by something.

The cat reportedly took off into the nearby bushes and jumped over a pond, vanishing in mere moments.

During the escape, Bravo’s collar with an AirTag fell off, rendering Ms Tan unable to track him.

Bravo’s owners, Ms Tan and Wei Cheng, searched around the area and even opened food where the cat had run off, but to no avail.

Ms Tan thus made a tearful plea online, asking for advice and help to find her cat.

Volunteers spend nights searching Gardens by the Bay

The owners searched the area late into the night and into the early hours of the morning.

Others who saw the post also went down to Gardens by the Bay to assist in the search despite the time.

Multiple netizens in the comments advised Ms Tan to return at night when it was quieter, so Bravo could hear her voice.

However, a video she recorded showed that the area was still quite noisy even late at night.

As the search went on, Ms Tan discovered that some parts of Garden by the Bay have loud self-watering equipment, which would have scared her cat away.

Bravo’s owners set up a Telegram group to coordinate search efforts, which currently has 2,938 subscribers.

Many others helped search Gardens by the Bay over the next few days, enduring dozens of mosquito bites.

They advised others to wear long pants and sleeves, as well as to bring mosquito repellent along.

The search party also attempted to set traps with food.

Owner thanks everyone helping with ongoing search

Despite their efforts, no sign of Bravo has been found in the five days since.

His owners remained understandably anxious, as he last ate on the morning of 10 May and suffers from asthma.

Ms Tan sincerely thanked those who had spent their time and effort scouring Gardens by the Bay.

“It’s been really tough as the area is big and many of you have probably easily clocked more than 10k steps just searching around the same area for Bravo.”

The search remains ongoing. People who wish to help can join the Telegram group.

MS News has reached out to Bravo’s owners for more details on the situation.

Gardens by the Bay security staff assisting search

In response to an MS News query, a Gardens by the Bay spokesperson stated that they are aware of the incident.

Our security staff are helping with the search and have also advised the owner on possible search areas after the cat was reported missing.

Gardens by the Bay was also heartened by the many “public-spirited visitors” who have stepped forward to help locate the cat, which they hoped would be reunited with the owners.

Also read: ‘We worried every single day’: Couple rescues newborn kitten left alone at carpark in M’sia

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Featured image adapted from @hellobravothecat on Instagram and Instagram Stories.