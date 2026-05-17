Chinese national arrested after entering KLIA restricted area without ticket, acting aggressively towards security

Female Chinese national brought to court after being arrested for trespass at KLIA

A Chinese national was arrested on Saturday (16 May) after she entered a restricted area of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and acted aggressively towards security officers.

Viral footage posted on Threads showed the woman struggling with the officers and causing a commotion in the middle of the airport, attracting a crowd of onlookers.

Chinese national screams while KLIA officers try to drag her away

In the clip, the woman wearing a white top and pants is surrounded by several officers who are attempting to drag her away.

She can be heard screaming, then throwing her head back and shouting in Mandarin, “No!”

As they grappled, the woman gripped onto a male police officer, who disengaged himself from her.

Officers resort to carrying her away

Eventually, the woman’s body became limp and lay on the floor.

Four female officers thus resorted to picking her up and carrying her away.

Even so, the woman continued yelling and struggling, causing the officers to drop her on the floor.

The woman then tried to crawl away, all the while shouting, “Help me! I don’t want to be here!”

Woman allegedly jumped from 2nd floor

In the comments, the original poster (OP) claimed that the woman had previously jumped down from the second floor.

In KLIA’s Terminal 1, the public area of the Departure Hall is on the second floor, and only passengers with a boarding pass are allowed to enter the first floor for immigration clearance.

Amused, the OP remarked that it was amazing that she still could run about after jumping down, while others would have broken their legs.

Chinese national entered KLIA autogate without ticket: Police

In a statement released over Facebook, the KLIA police chief Ravi Munusamy said that the incident took place at about 1.35pm on 16 May at International Departure Gate C.

The woman had gone through the security inspection autogate without a valid flight ticket, he added.

She then acted aggressively when approached by security officers.

She was finally detained by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad auxiliary police officers at 1.45 pm.

According to preliminary investigations, the Chinese national had entered Malaysia on 30 April on a vacation with friends.

However, she did not have enough funds to buy a return ticket home, said Assistant Commissioner Ravi.

Woman brought before court, detained for 1 day

On Sunday (17 May), the woman was brought before a court in Sepang and remanded for a day to facilitate further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 7 of Malaysia’s Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959.

The offence carries a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to RM1,000 (S$324).

2 foreigners fell to their deaths at KLIA on 1 May

The incident comes just two weeks after two foreigners fell to their deaths at KLIA Terminal 2 on 1 May, in separate incidents that happened within hours of each other.

The first case also involved a female Chinese national, who fell from a third-floor balcony after being seen crying and screaming aggressively.

In the second case, a 30-year-old Algerian man also fell from the third floor and died.

The incidents led to the third-floor balcony area being closed to the public.

Also read: 2 foreigners fall to their deaths at KLIA Terminal 2 on same day, balcony area closed to public

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