Motorcycle bursts into flames after skidding on Bangkok road, rider had swerved to avoid dog

Motorcycle bursts into flames after rider swerved and skidded to avoid dog

A motorcycle burst into flames after skidding on the road in Bangkok on Saturday (16 May).

It is believed that the incident occurred when the motorcyclist swerved to avoid a dog that suddenly ran across the road.

Fortunately, the rider only suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Motorcycle ignites on the road at 3am

According to Matichon, authorities received a report regarding a motorcycle fire in Rat Burana Subdistrict at 3am.

They immediately sent personnel, as well as a water truck from the Rat Burana Fire and Rescue Station.

Upon arrival, they found a Yamaha motorcycle burning in the middle of the road.

55-year-old motorcyclist suffers minor injuries

It took firefighters only 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, but the motorcycle was completely destroyed.

Its rider, a 55-year-old man, sustained abrasions and also other minor injuries from the incident, Khaosod reported.

He was transported to the Ratburana Hospital by volunteers.

Rider believed to have swerved to avoid dog crossing the road

It is believed that the incident was caused by a dog that suddenly ran in front of the motorcycle.

The rider had swerved to avoid the animal, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, and also overturn. Following this, the motorcycle then caught fire.

Also read: At least 8 people dead after train crashes into bus & motorcycle in Bangkok

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Featured image adapted from Matichon.