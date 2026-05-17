Car fails to stop at Punggol zebra crossing & knocks bicycle over, some say cyclist should have dismounted

Car hits cyclist riding across Punggol zebra crossing, sparks debate on whether rider should have dismounted

At a Punggol zebra crossing, the driver of a white car apparently failed to notice a cyclist riding across and knocked them over on 16 May.

Despite the driver being at fault, some netizens argued that the rider should have dismounted and pushed their bicycle across the road instead.

Car on right lane hits cyclist at zebra crossing

According to dashcam footage on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the accident occurred yesterday at about 1.17pm.

The video showed vehicles making a left turn exiting the Tampines Expressway (TPE) onto Punggol Way.

As the cars approached a zebra crossing, the driver of a Honda in the left lane spotted a cyclist about to ride across and came to a stop.

However, a white car in the right lane did not stop. The driver suddenly noticed the cyclist midway through the zebra crossing and braked, but it was too late.

The low-speed collision sent the cyclist tumbling onto the road, with the bicycle falling against the nearby kerb.

Several commenters argued that the cyclist should have stopped or dismounted

Netizens mostly agreed that the driver was wrong in this particular incident.

One user pointed out that seeing the car in the left lane slow down should have indicated that someone was crossing the road.

Another commenter stated that while the driver was to blame, the cyclist should have stopped to check if it was safe to ride across.

Several others also criticised the cyclist for not dismounting and pushing their bicycle across the zebra crossing.

Cyclists are required to stop and check for traffic at pedestrian crossings. However, there is currently no law mandating them to dismount and push their bicycles across.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) stated that requiring dismounts at crossings increased risks for elderly riders, and those carrying a pillion rider or loads.

Nonetheless, the topic of dismounting at zebra crossings remains hotly debated among motorists.

Also read: To dismount or not? Car hits woman cycling across zebra crossing in Marymount, online discourse follows

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.