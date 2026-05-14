S’pore gym owner starts free weekly weightlifting course, aims to teach 1,000 people to lift properly

Owner of Singapore gym starts free course to teach beginners, hopes to make weightlifting more accessible

A gym owner in Singapore has started a free weightlifting course with a simple but ambitious goal: to teach 1,000 people how to lift weights safely and properly.

He said many beginners are keen to start strength training, but often hold back because they feel intimidated by gyms, confused by online fitness content, or worried about being judged for getting the exercises wrong.

Gym owner says beginners overwhelmed by online misinformation

32-year-old Kun is the owner of Storm Athletic Club, an independent gym located at 42 Kim Keat Road.

On 4 May, he started a personal community initiative to teach 1,000 people how to lift weights properly, for free.

The initiative takes the form of a small-group “Intro to Lifting” course for complete beginners, especially those who have always wanted to start strength training but did not know where to begin.

Speaking to MS News, Kun said he started the course after seeing first-hand how weightlifting had helped his clients.

He shared that strength training has improved not just their physical health, but also their confidence, discipline, and quality of life.

As they made progress in the gym, Kun noticed that it seemed to carry over into other aspects of their lives, such as better performance at work, improved relationships, and a greater willingness to try new things.

At the same time, he has also seen how intimidating gyms can feel for complete beginners.

A lot of people want to start, but they’re overwhelmed by misinformation online, afraid of doing exercises wrongly, or worried about being judged or worse, injured.

Kun added that social media can sometimes make fitness feel overly complicated or extreme, leaving beginners feeling like they are already behind before they have even started.

To help remove that mental barrier, he wanted to create a supportive starting point where beginners could learn the fundamentals of the squat, bench press, and deadlift properly.

As such, Kun decided to keep the course “simple, safe, and free”.

Free weightlifting course sessions capped at four participants

While an earlier Instagram reel mentioned that the course would be held on Mondays, Kun clarified that it currently runs every Saturday at 8am.

He had initially tested a Monday morning slot, but feedback was that it was too early for most people.

Saturday mornings ended up being a better fit, so he shifted the sessions there to make them more accessible.

“The reception has honestly been very encouraging,” he said.

According to Kun, the course is intentionally capped at four participants per session, so each person gets proper attention and can learn the basics safely.

Most sessions are run by Kun personally, alongside one assistant coach. This means there are usually two coaches present.

Videos shared with MS News showed Kun guiding participants through each lift, giving them instructions and encouragement along the way.

Gym owner working towards teaching 1,000 people how to lift

Since the initiative officially started on 4 May, Kun said he has taught seven people so far, with the next two weeks already booked out.

According to him, some participants who were previously nervous about even touching a barbell have shared that they felt more confident after just one session, with a clearer framework and better understanding of the movements.

For Kun, the long-term goal of teaching 1,000 people gives the initiative a sense of direction beyond a one-off class.

It gives me something measurable to work towards while hopefully making proper strength training more approachable and accessible for the everyday person.

Strength training can benefit everyday Singaporeans

When asked why he thinks more Singaporeans should learn to lift weights, Kun described strength training as one of the “most practical long-term investments” people can make in their health.

Beyond aesthetics, he said proper resistance training can help improve strength, posture, bone density, mobility, and overall quality of life as people age.

Kun also pointed out that many Singaporeans spend long hours seated at a desk, which can contribute to issues such as chronic back, knee, and shoulder pain.

In his view, learning how to move and strengthen the body properly could help address some of these problems.

However, he added that people do not need to become powerlifters to benefit from strength training.

Learning the basics, he said, can help people maintain their quality of life, continue spending time with loved ones, and even have something to work towards when times get hard.

Beginners interested in the free course can book a spot by contacting Storm Athletic Club on Instagram or via WhatsApp at 9674 6272.

Also read: Gym-goer asks S’poreans to stop ‘hating on ActiveSG’, says their gyms are value for money

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Featured images courtesy of Kun.