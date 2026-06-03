PM Lawrence Wong honours police officers & volunteers on Police Day for keeping S’pore safe

PM Lawrence Wong thanks police officers on Police Day, praises volunteers’ spirit of service

3 June isn’t marked on any of Singapore’s calendars as a particularly special day.

It’s certainly no public holiday where ordinary Singaporeans can kick back and relax, but it is, however, the date of an annual celebration for the nation’s police force.

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong took to social media on the morning of 3 June to thank the men and women on the frontlines keeping the country safe.

PM Wong describes volunteers’ spirit of service as inspiring

“They are on the frontlines every day, patrolling our streets and watching over our communities,” PM Wong wrote.

Additionally, he took time to thank the group of volunteers serving alongside the police regulars and National Service (NS) officers.

“This spirit of service is truly inspiring!” PM Wong said.

He once more expressed gratitude to both the officers and volunteers for their commitment and duty to serve to keep Singapore secure.

Police Day Parade held every year on 3 June

In response, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) took to Facebook to thank PM Wong for his encouragement and recognition on Police Day.

They, too, praised the dedication of the officers, Full-Time National Servicemen (NSFs), and volunteers.

SPF added: “To all who wear the blue uniform and those who support our mission — thank you for your unwavering dedication to keeping our home safe.”

Every Police Day, hundreds of officers will march in formation for the Police Day Parade at Home Team Academy’s Unity Square.

This year is no different, with the event to be led by Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Shaun Lim.

Also read: SCDF frontline personnel hold minute of silence to honour fallen comrades on International Firefighters’ Day

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Featured image adapted from PMO and Singapore Police Force via Lawrence Wong on Facebook.