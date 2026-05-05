SCDF frontline personnel hold minute of silence to honour fallen comrades on International Firefighters’ Day

SCDF personnel hold minute of silence, wear ribbons in honour of fallen comrades on 4 May

On 4 May 2026, the frontline personnel of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) gathered to honour their fallen comrades.

In the comments on Facebook, local netizens heaped praise and respect on them for their hard work in saving lives.

SCDF frontline personnel gather at fire stations for commemoration

Firefighters across the world observe International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) on 4 May each year.

It was proposed after five firefighters died while battling a wildfire in Australia and commemorates all firefighters who lost their lives in service.

On Monday morning (4 May), SCDF frontline personnel gathered in solidarity at fire stations across Singapore.

They held a minute of silence in remembrance of fallen comrades, both within the SCDF and across the world.

In Jan 2006, SGT Shaik Amran died during a road traffic accident while responding to an incident.

Years later, in Dec 2022, SGT1 Edward H Go passed away during a firefighting operation in Bukit Merah.

Most recently, in May 2024, CPT Kenneth Tay Xue Qin died while fighting a fire on a ship anchored off Singapore’s coast.

Changi Airport firefighters honoured in Star Wars-themed tribute

SCDF personnel wore the red and blue IFFD ribbons, symbolising fire and water: the two elements firefighters work with.

Blue and red are also the colours internationally recognised as representing emergency services.

Changi Airport paid tribute to their Airport Emergency Service (AES) firefighters in a Star Wars-themed video.

4 May is also Star Wars Day.

Several incidents and accidents have resulted in the deployment of AES firefighters at Changi Airport. Thanks to their diligent efforts, none of the incidents resulted in fatalities.

‘Respect and salute’: Netizens thank SCDF personnel

In the comments of the SCDF’s post, local netizens honoured the frontline personnel. Many called them “amazing” and thanked them for their bravery in duty.

One commenter wished for the firefighters to get home safely at the end of each shift.

“Your enduring commitment to safeguarding our communities and environment does not go unnoticed,” SCDF said to their personnel.

Also read: SCDF officer who died while firefighting was 30-year-old captain who excelled in fitness tests

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.