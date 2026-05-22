Woman crashes car into road divider in Bugis, heads for supper with friends thereafter

Woman pleads guilty after leaving crashed car to eat supper, refusing to cooperate with police

On Wednesday (20 May), a woman pleaded guilty in court after crashing a car on a road divider in Bugis before leaving it there to eat supper.

When the police told her to return to the scene of the accident, she refused to cooperate.

Woman uproots bollard on road divider with car

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred in the early morning of 1 Feb.

30-year-old Carrissa Loh was driving her car with three friends along Middle Road, headed towards Cuppage Road at the time of the accident.

At the intersection with Queen Street, Loh stopped behind another car at a red light.

When the light turned green, Loh performed a right turn, following the car in front.

However, she suddenly lost control of the vehicle and drove onto the road divider’s median strip in front of a Bank of China building.

The car then crashed head-on into a plastic bollard.

Driver and passengers go for supper, leave car blocking road

As a result of the crash, the car blocked the rightmost lane of Middle Road, with its right rear wheel still on the kerb of the median strip.

Loh and her three friends then shockingly left the car there and went off to eat supper.

The police were alerted to the accident at 3.03am. They towed the car away and called Loh, telling her to return to the scene.

They repeatedly warned her that it was illegal to flee the scene of an accident, but she refused to return.

Consequently, she received seven charges, including failing to drive with due care and a failure to inform the police about the accident.

Offences date back to incident in 2023

The seven charges included offences related to the obstruction of justice from a separate incident on 19 Feb 2023.

At about 11pm, traffic police caught Loh’s friend, Huang Wei (transliterated), speeding at 110km/h down the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

The traffic police made him pull over. As Huang Wei’s driver’s license had been suspended due to drink driving, he came up with a plan to avoid being caught.

Huang Wei deliberately stopped a good distance behind the traffic police before switching seats with Loh.

Both of them lied, claiming that Loh had been the driver. The ruse failed, as the traffic police had already identified Huang Wei as the driver.

Woman ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation

On 20 May, Loh pleaded guilty to five of the charges related to both incidents.

Her lawyer alleged that Loh suffers from severe depression and requested a psychiatric evaluation prior to sentencing.

The judge ordered the assessment and adjourned sentencing to 23 June.

Also read: Police looking for car driver who left scene after crashing into 4 vehicles in Telok Blangah

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and by MS News.