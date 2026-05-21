74-year-old man drives towards group of cyclists in Ubi & rams taxi twice, arrested for drink-driving

Cyclists scatter as car drives onto Ubi footpath, knocks down traffic light pole and rams taxi twice

A series of traffic mishaps unfolded in Ubi yesterday when a driver allegedly ran a red light, drove towards a group of cyclists, and knocked down a traffic light pole.

The car then swung around and crashed into a stationary taxi twice, before driving away against the flow of traffic.

Cyclists abandon bicycles & scatter as car drives onto Ubi footpath

The accident occurred on Wednesday (20 May) at around 8.08pm, at the intersection of Ubi Avenue 2 and Ubi Road 3.

At the time, the traffic light for Ubi Road 3 showed red for vehicles going straight and green for those turning right.

Despite this, a black car hurtled straight ahead through the intersection.

But the red-light offence was only the start, as the car then headed straight for the footpath where several pedestrians and cyclists were waiting.

The cyclists leapt off their bikes and scattered as the car mounted the kerb and ploughed through the spot where they had been standing just seconds earlier.

It is unclear if any of them were directly hit.

Car knocks traffic light pole over and swerves into taxi

Crushing at least one bicycle beneath its wheels, the car then slammed into a road barrier and a traffic light pole hard enough to topple it.

The chaos continued as the car veered hard to the right and crashed into a stationary taxi.

“What the hell?” a surprised camcar occupant exclaimed as the vehicular mayhem unfolded before his eyes.

The driver of the black car then reversed, before ramming into the taxi for a second time.

He subsequently fled the scene, driving off seemingly against the flow of traffic on Ubi Road 3.

74-year-old driver arrested for drink-driving

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.10pm on 20 May.

The accident involved three cars and a bicycle at the junction of Ubi Avenue 2 and Ubi Road 3.

A 74-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink-driving, while a 39-year-old male cyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver arrested after leaving scene of hit-and-run accident with motorcyclist in Serangoon

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.