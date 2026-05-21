S’pore Zoo welcomes first Sumatran orangutan born via C-section after high-risk pregnancy

Singapore Zoo delivers endangered orangutan born via C-section after complex pregnancy

On 18 March, Singapore Zoo welcomed the birth of Ayaan, a male Sumatran orangutan delivered via caesarean section after a high-risk pregnancy complicated by placenta praevia.

Both mother and infant survived the procedure, in what is believed to be the first documented case of its kind.

The infant was born to Chomel, a 29-year-old female orangutan. This follows a carefully managed pregnancy involving assisted reproductive techniques.

After two months of recovery and bonding in off-exhibit care, mother and baby have now returned to the orangutan exhibit, where visitors may see them.

Rare C-section after life-threatening complication

The pregnancy became critical in January when Chomel experienced notable vaginal bleeding.

Veterinary teams later diagnosed placenta praevia, a condition where the placenta blocks the birth canal and significantly increases the risk of severe bleeding and complications during delivery.

Given the risks, the team opted for a planned caesarean section in March.

This allowed the veterinary and animal care team to prepare for what would be a rare surgery.

Following delivery, Ayaan required immediate stabilisation after showing low oxygen levels and heart rate, but recovered after intensive care.

‘Years of careful planning and teamwork’

Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, Deputy CEO of Life Sciences and Chief Life Sciences Officer at Mandai Wildlife Group, said the birth reflected years of preparation and collaboration.

“Ayaan’s birth is the result of years of careful planning and teamwork behind the scenes,” he said.

He added that the institution’s breeding programme demonstrated a balance between natural and assisted care.

“Most of the time, we let nature take its course, and when needed, we step in to lend a helping hand.”

Care teams describe intense delivery moment

Veterinary staff described the delivery as a highly delicate and emotional procedure.

One team member involved in neonatal monitoring said the first moments after birth were critical.

“It was the longest seven minutes I have ever experienced,” she said, referring to the stabilisation period immediately after Ayaan was delivered.

Critical genetic line preserved

Ayaan is the first offspring of Charlie, a 48-year-old Sumatran orangutan whose genetic line is not represented in the managed population.

Despite multiple breeding attempts since 2018, conception only succeeded through assisted reproductive methods under a regional conservation programme coordinated with the Southeast Asian Zoos and Aquariums Association.

According to curator Wendy Chua, the goal was to preserve a valuable genetic lineage that might otherwise have been lost.

“Without a successful breeding, his line would have been lost,” she said.

Ayaan is the great-grandson of Ah Meng, the Sumatran orangutan who spent over four decades at the Singapore Zoo.

His birth extends the family lineage, and he has since been adopted by SMRT, whose support contributes to his care and the broader conservation efforts by Mandai Wildlife Group.

Also Read: Cutest baby animals born in Mandai Wildlife Group’s parks in 2025, from serval kittens to manatees

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.