MP picks up stranded family after accident in West Coast, turns out they’re his residents

MP picks up residents stranded by accident involving PHV & tanker truck

A Member of Parliament (MP) turned saviour when he picked up a family stranded in West Coast after a road traffic accident — only to find out that they were his constituents.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou related the uncanny coincidence in a Facebook reel posted last Saturday (16 May).

MP comes across accident along West Coast Highway

Dashcam footage posted by Mr Cai showed him driving along West Coast Highway at 4.06pm last Saturday when he encountered a tanker truck that had stopped in the far-left lane.

In front of the truck was a white private-hire vehicle (PHV) whose rear end had mounted the kerb, apparently due to an accident with the truck.

Standing on a narrow pavement, huddled under an umbrella, were three PHV passengers.

Due to the rain and the fact that they were on an elevated viaduct, they had nowhere to go.

MP picks up trio, discovers they’re his residents

Mr Cai stopped and offered to pick up the trio, whom he identified as Ben, Hazel and their mother.

He ended up sending them all the way home, taking a slight detour to do so, he said.

In the process, he discovered that they lived in Toa Payoh Central — the division under his care.

“Always choose kindness!” he concluded.

‘Crazy coincidence’

Commenting under Mr Cai’s Instagram post, Hazel said it was a “crazy coincidence” that their MP helped them, and thanked him again for his assistance.

The MP agreed, replying that it was “surreal”.

Mr Cai has previously said that he is a Community First Responder under the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Enhanced AED-on-Wheels programme.

That means he carries an automated external defibrillator (AED) in his car and is trained to perform cardiopulmunary resuscitation (CPR) and use the AED on casualties in the community.

Also read: MP helps extinguish fire at temple in Geylang, 1 person sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from Cai Yinzhou on Facebook.