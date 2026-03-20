MP helps extinguish fire at temple in Geylang, 1 person sent to hospital

MP comes across fire at Geylang temple, uses fire extinguisher to douse flames

When a fire broke out at a small temple in Geylang, a Member of Parliament (MP) happened to be nearby.

He ended up helping to extinguish the flames before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived, he said.

Fire burns vegetation next to Geylang temple

In a Facebook post on Friday (20 March), Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Cai Yinzhou said the vegetation surrounding the temple had caught fire.

A photo he shared showed a thick cloud of smoke next to the temple and its field, as well as the foliage on its fence, engulfed in flames.

According to Google Maps, the temple appeared to be the Gek Hong Temple along Lorong 26 Geylang, which is between two apartment buildings.

MP handed fire extingusher, runs into temple grouds

Mr Cai said he and his wife were nearby and saw an elderly couple trying to put out the fire with a hose.

Then, a neighbour handed him a fire extinguisher.

A video showed the MP darting into the temple grounds, which was filled with smoke.

Later, another video showed that the SCDF had arrived at the scene.

As a firefighter emerged from the fire engine, Mr Cai was still in the temple grounds.

Pointing out that fire safety is “a personal and community responsibility”, he urged the public to keep looking out for one another.

1 injured person sent to hospital

In response to queries from 8world News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire along Lorong 26 Geylang at about 12.35pm on 20 March.

The flames had covered a patch of grass about 5m by 5m in area.

SCDF used water cannon to extinguish the fire and conveyed one injured person to Raffles Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also read: Fire breaks out at Compassvale HDB void deck, extinguished by volunteer responder

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Featured image adapted from Cai Yinzhou on Facebook.