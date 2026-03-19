Fire breaks out at Compassvale HDB void deck, extinguished by volunteer responder

Netizen claims SCDF line engaged during fire at Compassvale, blaze extinguished by volunteer responder

A fire broke out at an HDB void deck in Compassvale Road on Tuesday night (17 March), but it was extinguished swiftly by a volunteer responder before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

The incident was captured by a witness, who later shared photos and videos on Facebook.

In the post, the original poster (OP) said they had trouble contacting the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) while escaping the fire, leaving them concerned.

Mattress reportedly ignites at void deck

The OP, who wished to stay anonymous, told MS News that her family first noticed a “burning smell” at around 8.50pm.

Upon opening the door, the OP saw numerous neighbours stepping out of their units, trying to locate the source of the smell.

The group quickly realised that thick smoke was rising from below, reaching even beyond the 8th floor.

“Those staying on the 11th floor could also smell the burning smoke,” the OP added.

After further investigation, the OP found that the fire was caused by a burning mattress placed near the garbage area on the ground floor.

Volunteer responder puts out fire before SCDF arrives

The OP shared that a volunteer responder from a nearby block arrived with a portable fire extinguisher and successfully put out the fire before the SCDF and Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrived at the scene.

According to the OP, the fire was “put out quite quickly” by the responder.

Once the fire was extinguished, SPF officers used a hose from the rubbish chute to ensure no flames remained and to prevent any re-ignition.

The entire incident lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, the OP noted, and around 60 people self-evacuated from the building before the authorities arrived.

Many returned to their homes once the fire was put out.

OP raises concerns over engaged SCDF line

While the fire was dealt with swiftly, the OP raised concerns that her calls to the SCDF emergency line (995) during the incident were “engaged”, which led to her feeling “shocked”.

The OP explained that she initially thought she might have dialled the wrong number because she couldn’t get through.

After attempting a second call with no success, she decided to contact the Police emergency hotline (999) instead.

When speaking to SPF officers, the OP was told that the engaged line may have been due to an overwhelming number of calls at the time.

Despite the small hiccup, she praised the SPF officers who “arrived very swiftly” and “diligently checked the area”.

85-year-old woman conveyed to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to an incident of a fire at Block 257B Compassvale Road on 17 March at about 8.55pm

The fire involved discarded items near the rubbish chute on the ground floor, and was extinguished by members of the public before SCDF’s arrival.

SCDF conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SPF also confirmed with MS News that they received a call for assistance at the same location at around 9pm.

An 85-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 3 sent to hospital after construction materials catch fire in Hougang HDB void deck

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Featured image adapted from MS News Reader