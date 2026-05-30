Tree falls on Yishun Ring Rd after accident between taxi and MPV, blocks off both lanes

Tree allegedly fell 10 minutes after accident occurred, no injuries were reported

On 22 May, an accident between a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a taxi occurred along Yishun Ring Rd, causing the MPV to collide with a tree.

10 minutes after the traffic accident, the tree collapsed onto the road, blocking off both lanes.

No injuries were reported as a result of the falling tree.

MPV and taxi collide

A witness, identified as Jovi, told MS News that the incident occurred at around 3.25pm.

“This all started when a taxi crashed into a black minivan,” they said.

The impact from said crash resulted in the MPV mounting a roadside kerb before colliding with a tree.

This caused significant damage to the car’s left-hand side, with its inner components visible.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Police confirmed they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a taxi along Yishun Ring Rd towards Yishun Ave 4.

A 30-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance.

Meanwhile, the 68-year-old taxi driver is currently assisting with investigations and declined to be conveyed as well.

Tree falls after accident

However, according to Jovi, around 10 minutes after the initial accident, the tree hit by the car suddenly gave way and fell onto the road.

In the process of falling, the tree hits a traffic light, damaging it.

It can be seen lying across the road afterwards, blocking both lanes of the road.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

However, it is unclear how or when the tree was eventually removed from the road.

MS News has reached out to NParks for comments on the matter.

Also read: Massive tree falls across path at Chestnut Close Park, nearly hits 2 joggers

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Featured image adapted from MS News Reader.