Massive tree falls across path at Chestnut Close Park, nearly hits 2 joggers

Huge tree falls at Chestnut Close Park on 4 Aug morning

As strong winds and heavy rain swept across Singapore on Monday (4 Aug) morning, a large tree collapsed without warning at Chestnut Close Park.

The collapsed tree blocked a path at the park and nearly hit two joggers.

Tree falls across Chestnut Close Park path

The incident took place at about 7.20am near a playground in Chestnut Close Park.

Ms Huang (surname transliterated from Chinese), who lives nearby, told Shin Min Daily News that the weather was gloomy on Monday (4 Aug), with continuous drizzle and strong winds.

“I was running when I heard branches snapping, then a loud bang. A big tree fell across the path and nearly hit two joggers ahead of me,” recalled the 53-year-old clerk.

When Shin Min Daily’s reporter arrived at about 9am, the area had already been cordoned off. More than ten workers were also sawing off branches and clearing the site.

The uprooted tree, about three storeys tall, blocked the entire path and damaged two nearby street lamps.

Mr Cai, who also lives nearby, said he heard a loud crash at home before realising what had happened.

Residents concerned about tree-falling incidents

Turns out, a similar incident had happened at the park several months ago.

Another resident who spoke to Shin Min Daily expressed concern about the incidents and hoped the frequency of inspections would be increased.

“Some of the large trees here are quite old, tall, and leafy. I’m worried that some might be hollow inside and could fall even in mild winds.”

Mr Cai similarly highlighted safety concerns, pointing out that many people pass through the park in the morning, with even more visitors during weekends.

“Fortunately, it was raining when the incident happened, so fewer people were out exercising, and no one was hurt.”

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information.

