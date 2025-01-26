Woman hit by falling tree branch in Redhill sent to SGH, bloodied tissues left on the ground

Woman hit by falling tree branch in Redhill was reportedly waiting for a ride

A woman who was hit by a falling tree branch in Redhill has been sent to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

The incident took place on Sunday (26 Jan) morning, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Woman hit by tree branch in front of Redhill Food Centre

A 74-year-old eyewitness named only as Mr Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that the branch fell right in front of Redhill Food Centre.

It hit a woman passing by, he said.

Mr Huang, who lives in a block opposite, heard a loud sound and saw paramedics attending to someone.

Tree branch about 16cm in diameter

At the scene, it was observed that the branch had fallen from a tree that was about nine storeys tall.

The branch was estimated to be about 16cm in diameter.

At the spot where it landed lay items including a broken shopping trolley, a plastic bag containing radishes and tomatoes and a newspaper.

Blood-soaked tissues were also seen on the ground.

Some Chinese New Year decorations appeared to have been pulled down by the branch.

Branch cleared about an hour later

One lane of the road was subsequently cordoned off by the police, according to Shin Min.

About an hour later, workers came to clear the branch by chopping it into smaller pieces.

A nearby stallholder said the tree from which it fell was pruned regularly.

Woman was waiting for ride in Redhill when tree branch hit her

The stallholder also said that he heard that the woman had been waiting for a ride at that spot when she was hit.

Another stallholder, aged 70, said many people would usually wait for taxis at that location.

The market was crowded as it was the last weekend before Chinese New Year, she added, so many people rushed over to help when they heard the sound.

She hoped that the woman would be alright, especially considering that the festive season was approaching.

One person sent to SGH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9.25am on Sunday (26 Jan).

The location was Redhill Close — which is next to the food centre and market.

One person was sent to SGH, SCDF added.

