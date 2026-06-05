30 motorists caught for queue-cutting & illegal turns at Woodlands Checkpoint during Vesak Day weekend

ICA steps up enforcement during Vesak Day long weekend, refers 15 cases to Traffic Police

During the Vesak Day long weekend from 28 May to 1 June 2026, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) conducted stepped-up enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint to detect and deter errant motorists engaging in queue-cutting, illegal turning, and other unsafe driving behaviours.

A total of 30 motorists were caught for traffic offences during the operation period.

Illegal lane behaviour and unsafe driving detected

According to ICA, motorists were found committing offences such as crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, stopping in dangerous positions that could cause obstruction or inconvenience, as well as cutting queues at the checkpoint.

These behaviours were observed at departure lanes, where traffic volume is typically higher during peak holiday periods.

Enforcement action taken on offenders

Out of the 30 motorists caught, 21 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue in an orderly manner.

In addition, nine drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were issued entry bans into Singapore for offences including queue-cutting and crossing double white lines.

ICA also referred 15 motorists to the Traffic Police for further investigation and possible action.

ICA warns against non-compliance at checkpoints

ICA said it takes a serious stance against motorists who flout traffic rules or fail to comply with officers’ instructions at checkpoints, noting that such behaviour compromises the safety of other road users.

The authority added that it will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders.

“We seek travellers’ continued patience and understanding, and to cooperate with our officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all.”

Also Read: 56 motorists caught after ICA steps up traffic enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint

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Featured image adapted from ICA on Facebook.