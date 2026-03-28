56 motorists caught after ICA steps up traffic enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint

56 motorists caught at Woodlands Checkpoint during stepped-up enforcement operations

A recent enforcement operation at Woodlands Checkpoint saw dozens of motorists penalised for traffic offences, including queue-cutting and dangerous driving.

Between 13 and 22 March, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) carried out stepped-up checks to clamp down on dangerous road behaviour at the busy land crossing.

From crossing double white lines to making illegal right turns

In total, 56 motorists were found to have committed traffic violations during the operation.

Offences included crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, and stopping vehicles in positions that could cause danger, obstruction, or undue inconvenience, ICA said.

Some motorists were also caught engaging in queue-cutting.

Majority made to re-queue, some referred to police

Of those caught, 43 motorists were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue.

Among them, 29 drivers were referred to the Traffic Police (TP) for further action.

Meanwhile, 13 drivers of foreign-registered vehicles faced stricter consequences and were issued entry bans into Singapore.

Their offences included crossing double white lines and cutting queues at the checkpoint.

ICA warns against unsafe driving behaviour

ICA emphasised that it takes a serious view of motorists who violate traffic laws or fail to comply with officers’ instructions, noting that such actions compromise the safety of others.

The authority added: “We seek travellers’ continued patience and understanding, and to cooperate with our officers, comply with traffic laws and maintain lane discipline when using the land checkpoints, to create a safer and more pleasant experience for all.”

Also read: 59 motorists caught breaking traffic rules at Woodlands Checkpoint, 11 foreign vehicles banned from entry

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Featured image courtesy of ICA on Facebook and SG Road Vigilante on Facebook. Photos for illustrative purposes only.