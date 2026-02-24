59 motorists caught breaking traffic rules at Woodlands Checkpoint, 11 foreign vehicles banned from entry

ICA catches 59 motorists for offences such as cutting queues at Woodlands Checkpoint during four-day crackdown

A total of 59 motorists were caught violating traffic rules during a recent stepped-up enforcement operation at Woodlands Checkpoint between 13 and 17 Feb 2026.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (21 Feb), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) revealed that the joint operation, carried out with the Traffic Police (TP), targeted dangerous driving and queue-cutting behaviour.

Offences include queue cutting and crossing double white lines

According to the ICA, drivers were flagged for several offences, including driving against the flow of traffic, crossing double white lines, and leaving vehicles in positions that posed risks, caused obstruction, or created undue inconvenience.

Queue cutting was also a key issue, with some drivers found attempting to bypass the waiting traffic.

During the operation, 48 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and re-queue properly.

A further 31 vehicles were referred to TP for additional action.

11 foreign-registered vehicles banned from entry

In addition to local offenders, 11 foreign-registered vehicles were banned from entering Singapore.

The bans were imposed for offences including crossing double white lines and queue cutting.

The ICA reiterated that they take a serious view of motorists who disregard traffic laws and endanger public safety.

Firm action against offenders

The authorities emphasised that they would continue to take strict action against those who violate traffic regulations or fail to comply with officers’ instructions at land checkpoints.

The ICA also reminded travellers to cooperate with officers, follow traffic rules, and maintain proper lane discipline when using land checkpoints.

They appealed for patience and understanding, especially during peak travel periods, to ensure safer and smoother travel for all road users.

