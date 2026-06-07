73-year-old woman in Thailand found alive after spending 3 days lost in forest

Elderly woman discovered alive after missing in forest for three days

A 73-year-old woman who went missing while foraging for mushrooms in Thailand’s Bueng Sam Phan district has been found alive after spending three days in the wilderness.

The woman, identified as Ms Chan (name transliterated from Thai), left her home in Kan Chu subdistrict on Tuesday (2 June) to collect mushrooms near Ban Talat Mai village.

When she failed to return, relatives and villagers immediately began a search.

She was found alive on 5 June

After initial efforts failed, a coordinated search was launched, involving more than 100 personnel.

This included rescue volunteers, local authorities, specialist teams, thermal-imaging drones, police K9 units, Border Patrol Police, military dog teams, and disaster response specialists.

At around 12.30pm on 5 June, search teams located her sitting exhausted about 2km away from where she disappeared.

Although the area had been previously searched, she was not found until this time.

Survived on figs and water

Ms Chan recounted that during her time lost in the forest, she encountered another woman who remained silent and offered no help or food.

She survived on wild figs and a small amount of water she carried, and expressed relief that rescuers had found her in time.

The woman was transported to Bueng Sam Phan Hospital for a medical examination and further recovery.

Also read: Missing Yishun resident found after 5 days without food & drink, gets ang pao from Shanmugam



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Amarin TV.