Missing Yishun resident found after 5 days without food & drink, gets ang pao from Shanmugam

Relatives of missing Yishun resident thank Shanmugam for help in finding him

After five days without food and drink, an 82-year-old man who went missing in Yishun has been found thanks to the efforts of the police and community who searched for him.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (14 Feb), Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam was seen presenting him with an ang pao, hamper and oranges for Chinese New Year (CNY).

Missing Yishun resident found safe & unhurt on 6 Feb

Mr Low Kow, who had gone missing on 1 Feb, was found on 6 Feb, said Mr Shanmugam.

The minister, who is an MP for Nee Soon GRC, had previously shared a police appeal on Facebook.

Thankfully, the elderly man is now safe and unhurt, he shared.

Shanmugam visits elderly man in hospital

Visiting Mr Low in the hospital on Saturday (14 Feb), Mr Shanmugam shook his hand.

While the elderly man, who is deaf and mute, seemed dazed, he appeared to recognise the minister after he took off his face mask.

He asked them how many days Mr Low had not eaten when he was missing, and they replied that he had gone for five days without food or drink.

Shanmugam gives elderly man an ang pao

During his visit, Mr Shanmugam presented his relatives with a hamper and two oranges.

He also passed them an ang pao for Mr Low, saying they were given to all residents over 65 during a recent community event.

Though Mr Low did not come on that day, the minister gave him one anyway, for “good luck”.

Relatives give card to Shanmugam as a show of appreciation

Mr Low’s relatives were grateful that Mr Shanmugam paid him a visit despite his busy schedule, to which the minister replied, “He’s our resident.”

To show their appreciation, they presented him with a card.

In it was a message thanking him for supporting the search and expressing their gratitude to the community for their “swift attention” during a difficult period.

Mr Shanmugam thanked the police, residents, grassroots volunteers and People’s Association and Town Council personnel for “coming together to help with the search”.

