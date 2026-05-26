42-year-old Universal Studios performer dies after being sent to hospital during training session

Universal Studios performer suffered medical emergency during training session

A performer at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) has died after being sent to the hospital during a training session on 19 May.

The 42-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) told The Straits Times (ST).

Universal Studios performer conveyed to SGH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 10.35am on 19 May.

It was from 30 Sentosa Gateway — the address of USS.

One person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Universal Studios performer was in noticeable distress

In a statement sent to ST on 22 May, an RWS spokesperson said the performer was in noticeable distress during the training session.

His fellow performers provided assistance immediately.

RWS did not specify what the medical emergency was, but revealed that the performer was employed by an appointed show vendor to perform at WaterWorld, one of the attractions in the theme park.

RWS ‘deeply saddened’ by passing

On Tuesday (26 May), RWS executive vice-president of attractions and destination Lena Lee updated that the performer had died, without saying when he had died.

She said the resort was “deeply saddened” by his passing and sent its condolences to the family, the vendor and his fellow performers during this “very difficult time”.

RWS is reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the deceased’s employer, she added, noting that training is conducted with safety protocols in place.

According to RWS’ website, WaterWorld is temporarily closed till the end of the year.

No foul play is suspected

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), which was called at about 10.30am that day, said the 42-year-old man passed away in the hospital.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Performer experienced ‘discomfort’ during show at USS in 2023

In November 2023, a performer experienced minor discomfort during a show at WaterWorld, resulting in the performance being stopped.

A witness told MS News that the performer appeared to have sustained an injury after falling into the shallow end of the water.

The show resumed the next day and the performer went back to performing after a period of rest, RWS said.

Also read: USS WaterWorld Performer Injured After Stunt Allegedly Goes Wrong, Staff Stop Show To Help Him

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.