‘Who said complaining is a bad thing?’: Netizens say complain culture in S’pore helps things get done

Singapore’s complain culture makes the authorities efficient, says TikToker

Singaporeans have long been stereotyped as world-class complainers — from grumbling about MRT breakdowns to calling out poor service online.

But according to one TikToker, Singapore’s so-called “complain culture” may actually be one of the reasons things get fixed so quickly.

@kelpfishes on singapore’s complain culture and how it helps improve our lives thanks to persistent feedback from a vocal nation. also, we are pretty damn good at not complaining about things too, esp big stuff like our family burdens, life burdens, and bad fortune. so be easy on yourself and your nationmates #sgtiktok #complaining ♬ original sound – Wei Liea – Wei Liea

Complaining is how people inform Govt of needs: TikToker

The man acknowledged that Singapore is likely the country with the most Complain Kings and Queens, but felt that there is a benefit to this.

“Who said complaining is a bad thing?” he asked.

He felt that a nation that complains a lot is “great”, as that’s how the people inform the Government of their needs.

S’pore’s complain culture helps things get done

For example, if a baby does not cry when he needs to eat, then he or she will suffer in silence, he said.

In the same way, when residents complain about having to walk in the sun and rain, covered walkways were built around our estates.

This has made the authorities so efficient that in some cases, people don’t even have to complain any more, he noted, adding:

Without us asking, they also change the drainage covers.

In fact, due to Singaporeans’ penchant for complaining, the Government now anticipates that we will complain and provides us facilities such as the upcoming Cross Island Line, which he thinks we don’t need.

So, complaining actually helps improve Singaporeans’ lives as it’s “persistent feedback”, he maintained.

He thus urged Singaporeans not to stop complaining, comparing us to countries like the United States, which lives by the motto “don’t fix it if it ain’t broke” — until it purportedly led to the Great Depression.

Progress possible due to complaints: Netizens

A similar conversation continued in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, with a netizen asking why Singaporeans love to complain.

Many felt that without feedback, no changes would be made, as complaints only arise when something is wrong or has room for improvement.

One netizen had a similar sentiment, stating that progress is possible due to complaints.

Others had the opinion that we complain due to the many frustrations that come with living in Singapore.

A user felt that the Government takes feedback seriously and improvements are always evident, unlike in other countries.

MS News has reached out to the original poster (OP) for more information.

Also Read: Netizens discuss ‘most uniquely Singaporean’ thing to explain to foreigners, suggest chope-ing & kopi orders

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Featured image from MS News.