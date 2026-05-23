Elderly S’porean found dead in Batam hotel with large amount of medicine in his room

Singaporean found dead in Batam hotel room after not responding to staff who knocked on his door

An elderly Singaporean man was found dead at a hotel in Batam on Thursday (21 May), with a large amount of medication found in his room.

The body of Mr Lim Ah Ling, reported by the Indonesian media as aged 70 or 71, was discovered inside his room at the Great Wall Hotel, located in the Lubuk Baja district.

Police called to hotel after Singaporean doesn’t respond

Lubuk Baja police chief Deni Lengie told the Detik news portal that they were called by the hotel at 12.30pm local time (1.30pm Singapore time) on Thursday.

Hotel staff reportedly became concerned when they knocked on the man’s room door and he did not respond, reported Tribun Batam.

The Singaporean, who was in room 209, had reportedly stayed there overnight.

Singaporean found dead in Batam hotel room, sent for autopsy

Police officers were deployed to the hotel, where the staff opened the room door with a spare key.

They found the man alone in his room, lying motionless on his back.

An initial examination found no signs of violence on his body, Commissioner Deni said.

The body was subsequently transported to Bhayangkara Hospital, which is operated by the police, for an autopsy.

The police are waiting for the autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Large amount of medicine found in room of deceased

The plot thickened when a local resident who declined to be named told Tribun Batam that the Singaporean might have been sick as several packages of personal medication were found in his room.

According to information gathered by the news outlet, dozens of types of medicine and supplements were uncovered, stored in various boxes and bottles. Some of them came with doctors’ prescriptions.

They included medicine for cholesterol and stomach problems, calcium and vitamin D supplements, as well as inhalers commonly used for respiratory disorders.

Additionally, several of the medicines were found packaged in pill pouches, complete with instructions on their use from a pharmacy.

The police confirmed that a large amount of medicine was found in the deceased’s room.

Also read: S’porean man found dead at residential unit in Hong Kong after failing to report for work

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Featured image adapted from BatamInfo.co.id on Facebook and Tribun Batam.