Power bank catches fire on train after Tanjong Rhu MRT, extinguished by SMRT staff

Emergency button pressed after power bank catches fire on train after Tanjong Rhu MRT

Another power bank has caught fire on an MRT train in Singapore, this time on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) after Tanjong Rhu station.

While it was safely extinguished by SMRT staff, one staff member sustained a minor injury.

SCDF called over fire involving power bank

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 9.40pm on Thursday (21 May).

It came from 11 Marina Mall — the address of Gardens By The Bay station, which is the next operational stop after Tanjong Rhu.

A fire had developed that involved a power bank, SCDF added.

Train stops at Founders’ Memorial MRT after emergency button pressed

Replying to MS News‘ enquiries, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said the incident took place on a TEL train heading in the direction of Woodlands North MRT.

After the train left Tanjong Rhu station, a commuter activated the passenger emergency call (PEC) button.

Power bank fire put out by SMRT staff

After the train stopped, station staff who responded promptly saw smoke coming from a commuter’s power bank.

SCDF said that an SMRT staff member subsequently extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher before SCDF arrived.

All commuters on the affected train safely disembarked at Founders’ Memorial station, as part of safety procedures.

Affected train taken out of service

The affected train was then taken out of service, in order for SCDF and SMRT’s maintenance team to conduct further checks, Mr Lam said.

He did not mention how the commuters continued their journey after disembarking at the closed Founders’ Memorial station.

He did note that there was no damage to the train or any other equipment.

SMRT staff sustains minor injury

During the incident, an SMRT staff member suffered a minor cut on his finger, Mr Lam said.

He received first aid, with SCDF noting that he declined to be sent to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

4 such incidents since 2025

Mr Lam reminded commuters to reduce the risk of such incidents by ensuring their power banks have proper safety protection features and are in good condition.

This is the second such incident reported this year, after a power bank caught fire on a train at Admiralty MRT in March, resulting in one woman being sent to the hospital.

Last year also saw two power bank incidents on the MRT, at Raffles Place and Tanjong Pagar stations.

Also read: Commuters Disembark At Somerset MRT After Power Bank Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported

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