Power bank emits smoke in MRT train, passengers evacuate at Tanjong Pagar station

Emergency stop button pushed after power bank emits smoke at Tanjong Pagar MRT station

Passengers were evacuated from a train at Tanjong Pagar MRT station after smoke was emitted from a passenger’s power bank.

A commuter related the incident in a XiaoHongShu post on Friday (5 Dec), describing it as a “once-in-a-century event” to see the emergency stop button being pushed.

Smoke in MRT train from passenger’s power bank, no flames seen

The original poster (OP) said the train was approaching Tanjong Pagar when the cabin was filled with thick smoke and a strange smell.

They also saw items that were inside a bag scattered on the floor.

It turned out that the smoke had come from a power bank in a passenger’s bag.

There was no explosion or open flame, according to the commuter.

Emergency stop button pushed, passengers evacuated

In response, someone pressed the emergency stop button — the first time they had ever seen this happen, said the OP.

The owner of the power bank located their smoking device and apologised, they added.

The user commended staff for their “quick and efficient” handling of the situation, noting that accidents are “inevitable”.

They also observed that passengers remained calm throughout.

Train service not affected: SMRT

SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai, responding to queries from 8world News, said its staff started safely evacuating passengers after they found smoke coming out from a passenger’s power bank.

Additionally, the station’s smoke extraction system was activated to expel the smoke.

The affected train was subsequently sent to the depot for inspection, he added.

Overall train service was not affected.

