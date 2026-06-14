Over 20 people, including children, allegedly trapped after KL public housing elevator malfunctioned

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One netizen claimed the elevators in the building often broke down.

By - 14 Jun 2026, 6:23 pm

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Over 20 people trapped in KL public housing elevator

More than 20 people, including at least 15 children, were recently trapped in an elevator in Malaysia.

The fire department’s Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM) swiftly arrived at the scene and rescued everyone.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident occurred on Friday (12 June) at a public housing estate in Setiawangsa, Kuala Lumpur.

Firefighters rescue people trapped in elevator

A screen recording of a TikTok livestream posted on Threads showed two firefighters prying open the elevator door.

As soon as it opened, a barrage of people, mostly children and teens, came rushing out.

trapped kl elevator

Source: @faizanzania on Threads

Some of the children cried in fear while a couple of women fanned themselves after being stuck in a cramped space with so many people.

Elevators in apartment building often malfunctioned

Many netizens criticised the passengers for cramming themselves inside the elevator, believing it caused the malfunction.

However, some users claimed that the elevators in the apartment building are “always broken”.

One commenter said they have reported the damaged elevators several times.

While the matter would be looked into, they claimed that the repaired elevator would last no more than “one or two weeks” before it returned to its malfunctioned state.

Translation: These are the soldiers’ children at the ATM Setiawangsa apartment. The elevator is always broken. How many times have I reported this? But it’s still not working. It would just be repaired a little but this wouldn’t last more than a week or two. After that, it’s back to its malfunctioning state. How many thousands of times has the fire department come to rescue people stuck in the elevator. Now, there’s only one elevator left that’s still working. I hope the authorities (Department of Veterans Affairs or ATM Housing Division) take note and take serious action to deal with this issue.
Source: Threads

The user claimed that the fire department has been there many times to rescue people stuck in the elevator.

“I hope the authorities (Department of Veterans Affairs or ATM Housing Division) take note & take serious action to deal with this issue,” they said, tagging the authorities.

Children and teens not entirely at fault

Another user also claimed that, although the passengers were also wrong for cramming themselves in the elevator, it would get stuck even if there were no people in it.

Translation: This elevator would get stuck even if there were no one inside. Stop criticising the kids. Yes, they were wrong because there are too many people crammed in the lift. There is no denying that that is one of the many factors involved.
Source: Threads

Also read: Elderly cleaner’s head severed after she gets caught on freight elevator in Taiwan

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Featured image adapted from @faizanzania on Threads.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
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