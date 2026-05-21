Elderly cleaner’s head severed after she gets caught on freight elevator in Taiwan

Elderly cleaner’s head severed in freight elevator mishap

An elderly cleaner in Taiwan tragically died when she was caught on a freight elevator, causing her head to be severed from her body.

The incident occurred at noon on Tuesday (19 May) at an ophthalmology clinic in Tainan City.

The force caused her head to fall to the first floor, while her body remained on the second floor, ETtoday reported.

Elevator suspected of having malfunctioned

Police received a report regarding the incident and immediately cordoned off the area for investigation upon arrival.

Based on preliminary investigations, the 66-year-old cleaner, surnamed Su, was cleaning the elevator’s interior when tragedy struck.

The elevator suddenly rose from the first floor to the second floor, causing her to be decapitated.

According to ETtoday, it is believed that the incident was related to an elevator malfunction.

But whether it was caused by equipment condition, operating procedures, or safety negligence still needs further investigation.

FTNN reported that, before the accident, Ms Su had peeked out of the elevator after hearing someone call her.

Police said there were no surveillance cameras in the elevator. However, authorities confirmed that Ms Su was alone inside at the time of the accident.

Elevator not registered

Following the incident, personnel from the Tainan City Public Works Bureau visited the clinic for an inspection.

They found that the freight elevator involved in the incident was neither registered nor under management.

In Taiwan, elevators must be registered and managed by government agencies.

The elevator has been suspended, and the building owner faces a fine of NTD 300,000 (S$12,160), FTNN reported.

Clinic apologises and urges public not to speculate

Meanwhile, Tainan Shin Ho Mei Eye Clinic has issued a statement on Facebook on 20 May, expressing its regret over the incident.

It also apologised to the public and said it is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

However, the clinic also said there has been unverified information circulating online that “contains inaccuracies, such as misinterpreting the authorities’ penalties as criminal detention”, causing distress to their clinic and the people involved.

As such, it urges the public to avoid “excessive speculation or the dissemination of unverified information” and give the family of the deceased space and respect.

In a subsequent post, the clinic announced that it is suspending its operations until 25 May to handle internal matters.

Also read: Man in Thailand gets electrocuted while climbing power pole, causing his head to be severed

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps, China Times.