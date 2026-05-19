35-year-old woman found dead at hotel along Scotts Road, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead inside room of Scotts Road hotel

A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a room of a five-star hotel along Scotts Road early on Monday (18 May) morning.

Photos shared with Shin Min Daily News by a reader showed at least three police vehicles parked in what appeared to be the driveway of the Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel.

Police seen at Scotts Road hotel late at night

The witness said they realised something bad had happened when they saw police vehicles at the hotel entrance in the middle of the night.

This included a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) vehicle.

The atmosphere was tense, according to the Chinese daily.

Woman pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it responded to a case of unnatural death at about 1am on 18 May.

A 35-year-old woman was found motionless in a room at 10 Scotts Road — the address of the Grand Hyatt Singapore.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Tourist found dead for unknown reasons at hotel near Lavender MRT, investigations underway

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.