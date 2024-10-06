Tourist found dead for unknown reasons at hotel near Lavender MRT, investigations underway

Tourist dead after collapsing at Hotel Boss near Lavender MRT

A 26-year-old male tourist was found dead in a room at Hotel Boss located near Lavender MRT Station.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they received a call regarding an unnatural death at 500 Jalan Sultan at around 5.40pm on Friday (4 Oct).

Upon arrival, they found the man unresponsive in the room.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed to MS News that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigating reason behind the man’s death

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on the 19th floor of the hotel.

Many officers were seen at the location conducting investigations, creating a tense atmosphere.

Police also loaded a blue suitcase onto a police car, which was believed to have been taken from the deceased’s room.

The investigation lasted nearly five hours before the officers left around 10pm.

It is reported the man died after collapsing in the room for unknown reasons, prompting the hotel manager to call the police.

Based on preliminary investigations, police did not suspect any foul play.

However, police are conducting further inquiries.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.