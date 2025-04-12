M’sia teen gives birth at petrol station & abandons newborn, gets jail & fine

Teenager leaves body of newborn at petrol station

A teenager in Malaysia has been jailed and fined after leaving the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl at a petrol station in March.

At around 12pm on 23 March, a petrol station worker contacted the police after discovering the infant’s body in the toilet.

Surveillance footage showed two women arriving at the station in Kampung Sungai Haji Dorani, Sungai Besar earlier that day.

One of them appeared to be heavily pregnant.

A cashier informed the police that one of the women had bought sanitary pads from the convenience store, telling the cashier they were for her sister.

Birth was allegedly unexpected, causing her to leave due to panic

18-year-old Nur Alieya Danisha Muhd Alif Subramaniam told police she had not been aware she was pregnant, attributing her stomach pain to menstrual cramps.

When she went to the toilet at the petrol station, the baby was unexpectedly delivered into the toilet bowl.

She panicked, quickly cleaned herself, and left.

Nur Alieya admitted to disposing of the baby’s body on her own, as the birth had been a complete surprise.

She also claimed that she had been raped by a man she recently met, but had not told anyone due to fear.

Around 6.15pm on 25 March, police from the Sabak Bernam District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department arrested both women and seized a car in Jalan Haji Abdul Manan and Kampung Haji Mohd Sharif in Klang, reports Malaysia news outlet the New Straits Times (NST).

Baby died from mechanical asphyxia, aggravated by congenital heart defect

The charge sheet indicated that the baby died shortly after birth at around 11am on 23 March.

According to a post-mortem conducted by Dr Razuin Rahimi, a forensic pathologist at UiTM Puncak Alam Hospital, the cause of the death was mechanical asphyxia, aggravated by a congenital heart defect.

Nur Alieya was charged under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which carries a punishment of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Muhd Muqri Mohd Khairi pleaded for a more lenient sentence, stating the accused deserved a second chance.

“This was her first experience, and she was unable to think rationally. She acted recklessly that day,” he argued.

“I request an appropriate sentence in the form of a fine, given her age, to allow her the opportunity to reform.”

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Nor Hakimi Mohamad Rosedin urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence, stressing that the case involved the tragic loss of an innocent baby.

Sentenced to one month in jail with S$1,490 fine

Nur Alieya was sentenced to one month in jail, with an additional five months if she failed to pay a fine of RM5,000 (S$1,490). However, the fine has already been paid.

Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali stated that she hoped the jail term would help the accused reflect and change for the better.

Considering the accused’s youth and clean record, she deemed the sentence appropriate.

“She is remorseful and regrets her actions,” Magistrate Siti said.

“However, the court believes public interest must take priority, without disregarding the personal circumstances of the accused, who is still young.”

She added that the punishment was intended to help the accused reflect and reform, while also serving as a warning to others about the seriousness of such offences.

