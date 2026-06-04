Man drowns at Serangoon swimming pool after allegedly suffering heart attack

Man drowns at Serangoon Swimming Complex after suspected heart attack

A man in his 60s was rushed to the hospital in a coma after suffering a suspected heart attack while swimming at Serangoon Swimming Complex.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (3 June) at around 7am.

Ms Zhang (name transliterated from Mandarin), a 31-year-old manager, told Shin Min Daily News that she had been informed by staff members that the pool was temporarily closed after she arrived at the swimming complex at 7.12am.

From the entrance of the complex, she noticed an elderly man lying unresponsive by the edge of the pool.

Pool staff attempted CPR on victim, but he remained unresponsive

A male lifeguard was actively performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, while a female lifeguard stood by to monitor his condition.

The atmosphere was tense as the man showed little sign of responding.

“There were several members of the public gathering near the entrance to watch,” Ms Zhang recounted.

“Some were even still in their swimwear. They had been swimming halfway when the incident happened and were instructed by staff to exit the pool.”

SCDF personnel transported the victim to hospital unconscious

Personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived swiftly at the scene.

Paramedics immediately took over and continued administering CPR on the man.

After approximately 10 minutes, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled into an ambulance.

It is understood that the man was unconscious when he was conveyed to the hospital.

“At least five police officers arrived at the scene to investigate, and they were seen questioning the two lifeguards,” Ms Zhang added.

Staff members reportedly disclosed that the man is suspected of having suffered a sudden heart attack while swimming.

This led him to drown in the pool before lifeguards pulled him out of the water.

Pool allegedly reopened to public, police investigation continues

By 10am on 3 June, Serangoon Swimming Complex had already reopened to the public.

However, police officers were still on-site conducting their investigations.

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF stated that they received a call for assistance at 7.05am on 3 June.

It was confirmed that the incident occurred at 35A Yio Chu Kang Road.

SCDF conveyed one individual to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Also read: 74-year-old woman slips & drowns in River Valley condo pool before private swimming lesson



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