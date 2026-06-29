Man in China returns home after being away for 6 months, only to find it filled with white snake eggs

Man shocked by snake eggs in his home after being away for six months

After six months away for work, a man returned to his home in Jianxi, China, only to discover his house covered in piles of white snake eggs.

Footage shows clusters of white snake eggs on floor

A viral video shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo shows hundreds of snake eggs arranged neatly on an old blanket on the floor.

The shocking sight greeted the man when he stepped into his home.

Netizens questioned authenticity of incident

While many online were concerned about the incident, some questioned the details that didn’t quite make sense to them.

There were netizens who argued that the eggs were laid too neatly on the ground.

Additionally, the yellow soil led many to suspect the video was likely staged by a snake farm and was intended to generate online traffic.

Vacant, dark, and damp properties can become nesting sites for reptiles

Authorities reminded the public that May to August is the peak snake breeding season.

Unoccupied, dark, and damp homes can become ideal nesting sites.

Experts advise checking and sealing doors, cracks, and drainage before leaving a home unattended to prevent similar infestations.

Also read: Villagers in India kill over 50 snakes found in farmer’s home, officials say they’re protected species



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 都市频道 on Weibo.