Amazon Prime Day 2026 has up to 40% off brands like Skechers, Owala & more for 4 days only

Amazon Prime Day returns from 23 to 26 June 2026 with deals across home, kitchen, books, and more

If you’ve been eyeing quality buys for your home, hobbies, or little ones, the perfect opportunity to score them for less is almost here.

From 23 to 26 June 2026, Amazon Prime Day returns to Singapore with incredible savings on tens of millions of products, including well-loved brands from the International Store on Amazon.sg.

Whether you’re furnishing a new home, replacing kitchen essentials, or simply hoping to snag a good deal, the four-day sale is a handy chance to pick up items you’ll actually use, without paying full price.

Up to 40% off home and kitchen items from brands including Owala and Corelle

You may have grown up seeing your mum’s prized ceramic plates and bowls tucked away in the kitchen cabinet, only making an appearance when guests came over.

This Amazon Prime Day, you can start your own collection with Corelle dinnerware at up to 25% off, whether you’re elevating everyday meals or carrying on the family tradition of saving the “good plates” for special occasions.

The sale also features plenty of practical finds to help keep your home neat and organised.

Popular brands such as Brabantia and Joseph Joseph, known for clever home and kitchen solutions like space-saving drying racks and innovative cookware, will also be on sale, with discounts of up to 20% and 30% respectively.

To stay hydrated throughout the day, Owala’s popular tumblers will be available at up to 20% off, making it the perfect excuse to finally pick up that colourway you’ve been eyeing.

Give your wardrobe a mid-year upgrade

Your home isn’t the only thing that deserves a refresh.

Amazon Prime Day will also feature deals from fashion and lifestyle brands such as Nautica and Skechers, with discounts of up to 40% and 30% respectively.

Those with an active lifestyle can also look forward to deals from brands such as Columbia, Helly Hansen, Speedo, and TYR, whether you’re planning your next hiking adventure, training for a race, or spending more time at the pool.

From comfortable footwear and outdoor gear to swimwear and activewear, it’s a great chance to gear up for your next adventure without paying full price.

Score essentials for your hobbies at great prices

Book lovers may want to clear some space on their shelves, too.

With discounts across a wide range of titles and genres, Amazon Prime Day could be the perfect time to tackle that ever-growing TBR (To Be Read) list.

If pickleball is more your thing, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 25% off selected JOOLA products, including paddles and other essentials.

Kid-friendly deals for little ones

After all those home, fashion, and lifestyle deals for the grown-ups, little ones won’t be left out either.

If you’re shopping for younger family members, there will also be plenty of kid-friendly deals to explore.

Ravensburger’s puzzles and board games will be available at attractive prices, offering plenty of options to keep children entertained and away from their screens for a while.

Hot Wheels will also be on sale, so young collectors can add shiny new rides to their toy garage without you feeling too guilty at checkout.

Last but not least, parents can snag backpacks and tumblers from Simple Modern that might just make your kids a little more enthusiastic about heading to school.

Free 30-day Amazon Prime trial

There are also more ways to save throughout the sale period, such as Amazon Gift Cards for special occasions, Amazon Vouchers that can be clipped at checkout for instant savings, and Global Store Flash Vouchers with daily Flash Drops at 12am, 12pm, and 6pm for extra discounts on selected international products.

They’ve also partnered with various banks and payment providers for additional savings, including:

S$5 off S$120 for DBS cardholders

S$6 off S$80 or S$15 off S$250 for DBS CCI cardholders

S$8 off S$180 for HSBC cardholders

S$12 off S$200 with PayLater by Grab

S$10 off S$180 with Atome

Of course, you’ll need a Prime membership to enjoy these Amazon Prime Day deals, but signing up is easy.

New members can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, with membership costing S$4.99 per month after the trial ends.

Beyond Prime Day savings, Prime members enjoy fast free delivery on eligible items, access to Prime Video, exclusive discounts, and other perks, making it easy to get more out of the monthly subscription even after the sale ends.

For the full list of promotions and participating deals, stay tuned to the Amazon Prime Day website.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Amazon Singapore.

Featured image courtesy of Amazon Singapore.