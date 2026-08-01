S’pore woman says she went to Cambodia as living conditions were ‘stressful’ at home, was not scammed

Singapore woman says she travelled to Cambodia to find her own path

Ms Siti Aishah Siregar, who was found safe in Cambodia after leaving Singapore without telling her family, has said that she did this as living conditions were “stressful” in Singapore.

In a video released on Facebook by Phnom Penh police chief Chuon Narin, the 20-year-old clarified that she was not scammed nor forced to travel to the country.

Singapore woman says it was entirely her choice to go to Cambodia

The clip, recorded at Phnom Penh Municipal Police Headquarters, was released after the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (31 Aug) that Ms Aishah was found safe by the Cambodian police.

She said that it was entirely her choice to leave her family and travel to Cambodia on her own on Tuesday (28 July).

She had planned to work as an English teacher, she noted, adding:

I have not been forced to come here; I’ve not been scammed into coming here… I have not been involved, or been forced to partake, in any scamming activities or any criminal activities.

She explains why she decided to leave home

Ms Aishah also explained that she left for Cambodia as her living conditions in Singapore were “stressful” for her.

Thus, she wanted to find her “own path”, she said.

However, she acknowledged that her parents had become worried about her going to Cambodia and reported the matter to the police, the news and social media.

Woman cites ‘personal family issues’ to Cambodian authorities

Early on Saturday (1 Aug) morning, Cambodia’s Interior Ministry said Ms Aishah was found in a condo after a “coordinated operation” by the Cambodian authorities.

She confirmed that she was not a victim of human trafficking or abuse, but had travelled to Cambodia and cut off communication with her family due to “personal family issues”.

She is safe and receiving the appropriate care and assistance from the Cambodian authorities, noted the ministry.

The Cambodian Information Ministry has released a photo to Channel NewsAsia (CNA) showing Ms Aishah apparently reunited with her family.

Netizens say speculation hurt Cambodia’s reputation

Ms Aishah’s sudden disappearance caused her father and aunt to appeal for help over social media.

The fact that she travelled to Cambodia was worrying due to several reports of scam compounds operating in the country.

But netizens who posted on the Interior Ministry’s Facebook page were concerned that such speculation was unjustified and had hurt Cambodia’s reputation.

A Cambodian content creator even called out those who assumed the worst of Cambodia as a “scamming country” or “human trafficking destination”.

The “plot twist” was that the woman chose Cambodia as the only place that could give her comfort and peace, he claimed, adding:

So you see? Cambodia is not (as) dangerous as what you try to portray on social media. But she proved that Cambodia is the most safe and the most peaceful area that she could come to heal, to relax, to release her stress.

Checks by MS News showed that her father’s social media accounts appear to have been deactivated, while her aunt’s social media accounts have been set to private.

Also read: Missing S’porean woman found safe in Cambodia, reportedly left home due to family’s ‘strict control’

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Featured image adapted from ឧត្តមសេនីយ៍ឯក ជួន ណារិន្ទ (Phnom Penh police chief Chuon Narin) on Facebook and Cambodian Information Ministry via CNA.