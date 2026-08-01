Van driver arrested after crashing into lorry at Bukit Batok, vape & pod found in vehicle

Van driver arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after accident with lorry in Bukit Batok

A 30-year-old van driver was arrested on Tuesday (28 July) after he crashed into a lorry in Bukit Batok, with an e-vaporiser and pod later found in his vehicle.

Footage of the accident, posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showed the van rear-ending the lorry at a road junction.

Van crashes into lorry that stopped at Bukit Batok junction

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 4.59pm on 28 July, the lorry is seen waiting at a traffic light along Bukit Batok East Avenue 4, before the T-junction with Bukit Batok East Avenue 2.

The white van then crashed into it from behind, despite the lorry having been stationary for some time.

The impact pushed the lorry forward.

A photo shared in a Telegram chat group for motorists revealed that the accident caused significant damage to the van’s front.

Vape & pod found in van after accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 5.05pm on 28 July.

It took place at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 4, and involved a van and lorry.

A vaporiser and a pod were found in the van.

Driver arrested, vape offence referred to HSA

A 30-year-old male van driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

He was subsequently arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.

The vape-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Driver arrested for driving under the influence after accident in Chinatown, vape found on him

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook and SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.