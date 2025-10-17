Driver arrested for driving under the influence after accident in Chinatown, vape found on him

26-year-old male driver gets into accident involving 2 cars in Chinatown

A 26-year-old male driver was arrested after being involved in an accident in Chinatown on Thursday (16 Oct) evening.

Photos of the incident posted on XiaoHongShu showed the man being handcuffed and escorted by police officers.

Black car surrounded by police in the middle of the road

Another photo showed several police officers and at least three police cars and two police motorcycles surrounding a black car in the middle of New Bridge Road.

The obstruction stretched across lanes 2 and 3 of the road, forcing motorists to steer around it.

The black car’s boot was open, with officers appearing to be looking inside it next to the handcuffed man.

The netizen who shared the posts asked what had happened, saying they saw the police intercept the car and arrest the man.

No injuries reported after Chinatown accident, driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 6.20pm on 16 Oct.

It took place along New Bridge Road, and involved two cars.

No injuries were reported.

However, the male driver was arrested for the offence of driving while under the influence of intoxicating substances.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, those found guilty of the offence under the Road Traffic Act 1961 face up to 12 months in prison and/or a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000.

Repeat offenders may be jailed for up to two years and/or fined between S$5,000 and S$20,000.

Vape found on driver

Additionally, an e-vaporiser, or vape, and two liquid pod were found on the male driver.

The vape-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from 姐夫 on XiaoHongShu.