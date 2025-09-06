Driver arrested after hit-and-run accident in Bukit Batok, suspected drugs & vape seized from him

Hit-and-run accident in Bukit Batok involved a car & 2 motorcycles

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a hit-and-run accident in Bukit Batok on Friday (5 Sept) morning.

The driver had reportedly ploughed into two motorcycles at an HDB carpark, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Car seen crashing into 2 motorcycles & reversing away

A 30-year-old witness named only as Mr Zhuo (transliterated from Mandarin) said he had been driving in front of the car involved.

He had just turned the corner when he heard a loud bang from behind.

A video provided by a resident showed the car knocking into two motorcycles before reversing away.

Mr Zhuo said the car was going very fast and would have crashed into him if he had been just a minute slower.

Hit-and-run suspect handcuffed in Bukit Batok

A 62-year-old nearby resident, named only as Mr Zhong (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min that he saw a man being handcuffed and taken away by the police.

Reporters who arrived at the scene saw a handcuffed man sitting inside a police car. His car was nearby, with its front left area damaged.

It is understood that a private-hire vehicle sticker was stuck on its windscreen, though it is uncertain whether the car belonged to the suspect or was a rental vehicle.

21-year-old student Shafie, whose motorcycle was one of those that were hit, said he saw a police dog sniffing around the car.

Suspect yelled & cursed at motorcycle owner

Farhan, 25, a security guard who owns the other motorcycle, said when he heard about the crash, he rushed downstairs and was told that the suspect had been arrested.

When he saw the suspect being held by the police, he approached them, but the man started yelling at him upon finding out that he owned the motorcycle.

Enraged, he cursed Farhan and called himself a “gang member”, apparently spoiling for a fight.

The police informed him that the suspect had initially fled but had subsequently returned to the scene and was apprehended.

Farhan said he observed several bags containing white substances hidden under the hood of the car, which might have been drugs.

Damaged BMW motorcycle cost S$33K

Farhan said his motorcycle, which is a BMW, cost S$33,000.

Its front was scratched and damaged, with a metal plate bent.

The wheels could also not rotate, so he had to pay a towing company to bring it to the repair shop.

As this was an accident, he has filed a claim with his insurance company, and believes that he can get compensation.

No injuries reported in Bukit Batok hit-and-run

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 11.10am on 5 Sept.

It involved a car and two motorcycles, and took place at Block 301 Bukit Batok Street 31.

No injuries were reported.

Suspected drugs & vape seized from suspect

A 54-year-old male car driver was subsequently arrested for “driving while under the influence of intoxicating substances”, SPF said.

Substances suspected to be controlled drugs were recovered from him, together with drug paraphernalia and an e-vaporiser, or vape.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The vape-related offence will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.