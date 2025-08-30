GetGo car crashes into lorry at Yishun road junction, driver allegedly drops vape

GetGo driver’s face covered in blood after crashing into lorry at Yishun

A GetGo car reportedly crashed into a lorry that was waiting at a road junction in Yishun earlier this week.

According to an eyewitness account posted in Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, the GetGo driver allegedly dropped an e-vaporiser when he was being helped out.

GetGo car severely damaged in accident with lorry in Yishun

Footage of the aftermath of the crash showed that the red GetGo car had crashed into the back of the lorry.

The car’s front was severely damaged, with its hood folded up.

The lorry’s rear was also dented.

GetGo car allegedly hit lorry that was waiting at Yishun traffic light

The eyewitness said the accident took place on Monday (25 Aug) morning, when the GetGo car hit the lorry from behind when it was waiting at a traffic light.

After the crash, the face of the GetGo driver — a tattooed young man — was covered with blood, the eyewitness added.

As he was being helped out of the vehicle, it was observed that his responses were “super slow”, but not because of the accident.

GetGo driver allegedly dropped vape on the road

The eyewitness realised why when the driver allegedly dropped a vape on the road while being helped to the roadside.

It was speculated to be a ‘Kpod’ — vapes laced with a drug called etomidate, which will soon be listed as a Class C drug.

While the eyewitness was thankful that the driver — as well as the couple in the lorry — were safe, they cautioned against using Kpods.

3 persons injured, declined to go to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.50am on 25 Aug.

It took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road.

Three persons were assessed for minor injuries, it added.

However, they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.