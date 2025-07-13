Woman dies after GetGo car crashes into pasar malam stall in Circuit Road, driver arrested

Woman was reportedly washing up at Circuit Road stall when GetGo car crashed into her

A 66-year-old was killed when a GetGo car crashed into a pasar malam stall along Circuit Road on Friday (11 July) night.

According to a photo posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the black car with GetGo livery appeared to have driven straight through the stall and rammed into a flight of stairs.

Stall left in a mess after crash

Witnesses told Shin Min Daily News that the accident took place at about 11pm in the pasar malam in front of Block 52A Circuit Road.

Photos of the affected stall showed that it was left in a mess, with broken tables, food, boxes, utensils, packaging and other items scattered by the crash.

The car was covered in sauce, which also splashed onto the ceiling of the tent.

A 48-year-old resident named only as Mr Huang (transliterated from Mandarin) said he found the pasar malam blocked off by the police when he returned home from work at 6am on Saturday morning.

He saw police vehicles, including a police hearse, which indicated that somebody had died.

Woman killed by GetGo car was washing up Circuit Road stall

A 35-year-old man named Zam, who works at the beverage stall next to the affected stall, told Shin Min that it sells Chinese snacks such as tutu kueh.

It was manned by four people — an uncle and three aunties — who would chat with him frequently since the pasar malam opened on 5 July.

They became quite familiar with one another, “like a family”, he said.

That night, he had already shut his stall like the other vendors, who usually close up at about 10pm — so none of them saw the accident.

Only the Chinese snacks stall would close later, and the aunties smiled and waved goodbye to him before he left, he added.

It is believed that the deceased was washing up at the stall when the crash occurred.

The pasar malam has a total of five stalls and will be operating at the block till 20 July.

40-year-old GetGo driver arrested

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at the location at about 11.45pm on 11 July.

It involved a car and a 66-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The driver, a 40-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, and driving without a licence and insurance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

GetGo car driven by unauthorised user

A GetGo spokesman quoted by Shin Min expressed the company’s “thoughts and condolences” to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The car involved had been driven by someone who was not an authorised user, according to preliminary information, which is a “severe breach” of GetGo’s terms of service

The company is cooperating fully with the police investigation and assisting the affected, it said, adding that it could not comment further as the investigation is still ongoing.

