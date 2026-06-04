Owner heartbroken after internet-famous dog gets stolen, sold for S$34 & eaten in China

Internet-famous dog in China stolen, slaughtered and eaten

An internet-famous dog named Chutou from Henan, China, was allegedly stolen and sold to a dog meat restaurant for 180 yuan (S$34) in May.

The eight-year-old Border Collie belonged to a content creator named Mr Guo.

Together, the duo amassed more than a million followers on social media, delighting viewers with their travels around China.

Chutou’s owner is seeking justice for his beloved companion and is seeking legal action against the suspects.

Border Collie was taken by two individuals

At the time of the incident, Mr Guo had left Chutou with his parents in Henan as he was travelling alone in Georgia.

On 11 May, Mr Guo’s father went to work in a field and left Chutou to guard their vehicle.

This was when the dog was stolen by a man and a woman riding an electric scooter.

They hid the dog behind the wildshield of their scooter and avoided main roads as they fled.

Mr Guo immediately returned to China upon finding out that his dog had been taken.

The owner also offered an 5,000 yuan (S$950) reward for anyone who can provide information regarding Chutou’s whereabouts.

While Chutou was wearing a GPS tracker on his collar when he was taken, the device had unfortunately run out of power.

Dog was sold to a dog meat restaurant

On 26 May, Mr Guo found the man suspected of stealing Chutou in another village.

The suspect then confessed that he had sold Chutou to a dog meat restaurant for 180 yuan.

After locating the buyer, Mr Guo found out that his beloved companion had been slaughtered on 14 May.

The suspect and his family showed no remorse for the brutal act.

“If you want a dog, we’ll give you another one; if you want money, we’ll give you 180 yuan,” they reportedly said.

Villagers also allegedly shared the same sentiment, saying Mr Guo was making an unnecessary fuss over the canine.

According to a local report, Mr Guo bought Chutou in 2018 when he was a three-month-old puppy.

Police investigating dog theft

The incident has left netizens in an uproar.

Lawyers have also weighed in on the issue, saying the price of a purebred merle-colored Border Collie may be over 10,000 yuan (S$1,900), which exceeds the threshold of a theft case.

If the suspect is proven to have stolen, sold, and slaughtered the dog, he may also face charges of intentional damage to property.

Police have opened an administrative case and launched an investigation.

If the property damage is deemed significant, the suspects may face criminal charges.

The issue has also reignited discussions on dog theft and illegal trading, a longstanding problem in China due to the low cost of breaking the law.

While eating dogs and cats is banned in cities such as Shenzhen, some regions still continue with the practice.

Also read: Dog theft in China refuted by owner, turns out 7 canines were just roaming together

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Featured image adapted from Cover News.