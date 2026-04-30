12 award-winning wellness & beauty picks S’poreans love at Guardian, plus 3-for-2 deals on 4,000 items

Guardian Wellness & Beauty Awards spotlight what Singaporeans actually love

With shelves packed full of options and reviews coming from every direction, finding products that truly work can easily turn into a frustrating guessing game.

If you’re curious about what shoppers are actually reaching for and loving, the Guardian Wellness and Beauty Awards offer a clear starting point. Based on what Singaporeans are consistently buying, these awards highlight products with strong sales and sustained interest so you can more confidently pick out what’s truly worth trying.

Many of these award-winning picks are also part of a 3-for-2 Mix & Match promotion across over 4,000 products till 3 June 2026, making it all the more worthwhile to stock up on trusted favourites while getting more value for your money.

Bestseller Award: Top 10 products with consistently strong demand

As the name suggests, the Bestseller Award highlights products that Singaporeans keep coming back to. From everyday essentials to wellness must-haves, these tried-and-tested staples have earned their place through steady sales and lasting popularity.

Sore throats can strike for all sorts of reasons, from flu and allergies to dry office air. When they do, it helps to have a quick fix within reach. These easy-to-take lozenges help reduce swelling and pain, fight bacteria and viruses, and keep your throat comfortably moisturised for fast relief.

If you’ve been meaning to step up your dental routine, this is an easy upgrade. Its angled bristles reach tricky areas for a deeper clean than a manual brush, while a built-in timer and long-lasting battery keep things fuss-free for daily use.

Keeping up with supplements for the whole family can get tedious. This all-in-one formula simplifies things with Vitamin C, B2, and Zinc for those aged 14 and up. It also supports immunity while boosting collagen for healthier skin and stronger joints, and is part of the 3-for-2 Mix & Match promotion, making it a great time to stock up.

In Singapore’s heat and humidity, heavy moisturisers can feel uncomfortable. This lightweight gel offers a refreshing alternative, delivering long-lasting hydration while leaving skin looking plump and glowing, and helping to strengthen the skin barrier against environmental stressors.

Singaporean men have been loving this razor, developed in collaboration with South Korean football star Son Heung-min. Its 2D Flex Disc technology adapts to the contours of your face for a clean, effortless shave, while each pack comes with two blade refills and a shower hook to keep your setup tidy and ready for the next use.

Hair can play a big role in first impressions, so it’s no surprise this solution is popular among both men and women dealing with hair loss. It helps slow shedding while stimulating regrowth by revitalising miniaturised hair follicles, and fits easily into your routine with a precision spray pump for mess-free application.

If bloating is a persistent issue, this is a popular pick to keep on hand. Packed with nutrients from 75 fruits and vegetables, it helps flush out toxins and can provide relief within two to four hours, while supporting digestion and keeping things regular with consistent use.

Many jobs today involve long hours in front of a computer, not to mention the extra screen time we get outside of work. Over time, this can take a toll on your eyes, which is where taking one or two capsules daily can help support eye health and reduce strain. It’s also available at Guardian on a Buy 1 Get 1 promotion from 30 April to 3 June 2026.

Incorporating superfoods into your diet can take time and effort to plan. For an easier way to get your dose of good cholesterol, this supplement offers a convenient alternative. Made from 100% natural, Omega-3-rich deep sea fish, it supports heart health, joint function, and overall wellness.

A long-time skincare favourite for many and a true skincare Hall of Fame staple, this cleanser is known for its gentle yet effective formula. It removes dirt while keeping skin hydrated, making it ideal for dry, normal, and sensitive skin, and has now been updated with a new ingredient blend that helps better reinforce sensitive skin.

Best Newcomer Award: New launches gaining strong traction

While the bestsellers highlight tried-and-tested favourites, the Best Newcomer Award shines a spotlight on fresh arrivals that are quickly gaining traction among Singaporeans.

One such standout is the Vicks VapoRub Ointment in Lavender (U.P. S$8.35). Every Asian mum’s favourite all-around remedy now comes in a soothing lavender scent, helping you feel more relaxed while still providing relief for coughs, colds, headaches, and muscle and joint pains.

Like the classic version, it releases medicated vapours for up to eight hours, allowing you to rest more comfortably through the night as you recover. It’s also suitable for ages two and above, making this affordable all-rounder a great one to keep at home.

Most Trendy Award: What shoppers are loving right now

While some products earn their place over time, the Most Trendy Award highlights those that are currently having a moment. Picks that shoppers are reaching for more and more.

The Salonpas Diclofenac Patch (U.P. S$9.90) has been gaining popularity as a go-to for everyday aches and pains. Infused with the anti-inflammatory drug Diclofenac, it works by penetrating the skin to target pain at its source, helping to ease arthritis, sprains, strains, backaches, and stiff shoulders.

It can also be worn for up to 24 hours and is lightly scented, so you can go about your day comfortably without disruption.

Add well-loved Guardian wellness and beauty products to your cart

Exploring new products to solve your health, wellness, and beauty troubles can often feel a little intimidating. With this handy guide, you can more confidently explore products that have been recognised for their quality and loved by others.

As mentioned earlier, many of these picks are part of Guardian’s 3-for-2 Mix & Match promotion, so you can stock up on both quantity and quality while getting more value for your money.

They’re also just 12 of many other Wellness and Beauty Awards winners you can discover and shop at Guardian stores across the island or online through their website. To stay updated on future promotions and new offerings, follow Guardian on Facebook and Instagram.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Shannon Tan.