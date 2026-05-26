M’sian man knocks items off grocery store shelves after accusing foreign worker of operating business illegaly

Man knocks item off grocery store shelves, accuses foreigner of illegally owning business

A Malaysian man stormed into a grocery store in Kelantan, Malaysia, and knocked over items on the shelves, accusing the foreign worker inside of operating the business illegally.

The footage of the incident shared on Threads on Monday (25 May) has gained over 150,000 views and drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

In Malaysia, foreigners are not allowed to hold licenses for small businesses, such as grocery stores or hawkers.

Man shouts at foreign worker

In the 35-second clip, the man behind the camera is heard shouting at a male foreign worker.

Notably, some items are already scattered on the floor.

“Is this a Pakistan shop?” the man behind the camera accused. “Do you know that this is Kota Bharu? Pakistan cannot open a business here, cannot stay in this city. Do you understand?”

The man appears to shove items off the shelves so aggressively that some of them drop with a crash, while the others fly off and cause products on the opposite shelves to fall.

The foreign worker could also be seen flinching as the items fall off the shelves.

The man knocks items off the shelves again before hurling accusations at the worker.

“Close the shop now,” he shouts. “If I say close the shop, you close the shop.”

Man’s actions draw mixed reactions

Many netizens called out the man, saying his actions were inappropriate.

They said even if the foreigner was illegally operating a business, he should not have destroyed their property and lodged a report to the authorities instead.

One user noted that they would not like the same to be done to Malaysians who set up shop in other countries, such as the US.

However, some users argued that the man was right to take matters into his own hands, claiming local authorities often turn a blind eye to illegal, foreign-owned businesses.

Also read: Foreigners in M’sia allegedly evade fare at Rapid KL station, netizens call for action

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Featured image adapted from @mynewshub on X.