2 S’poreans among 8 arrested in KL hotel raid over drug-fuelled party that left 1 dead

Two Singaporeans among eight people arrested during KL hotel raid following drug-related activities

Two Singaporeans were among eight people arrested following a police raid at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, following an alleged drug-fuelled party on Sunday (24 May).

According to the Straits Times, the Brickfields Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) conducted a raid at the hotel at 4am.

Police confirmed the operation came after a 31-year-old Malaysian man was brought unconscious from the hotel along Jalan Stesen Sentral and later died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Officers arrested eight individuals, including two Malaysians, two Singaporeans, a Hong Konger, a Vietnamese, an Indonesian, and a Chinese national.

Authorities seized a transparent packet containing 1.5g of ketamine and three suspected ecstasy pills weighing 0.7g, with a total estimated value of RM225 (S$72).

Cause of death pending laboratory results

According to The Star, the deceased had been carried down from the hotel by a friend at about 3.10am.

An autopsy was conducted at HKL at 9.30am, with laboratory results pending to determine the cause of death.

At this stage, the case is classified as a sudden death report.

Suspects remanded for investigation

All eight suspects have been remanded in police custody for three days to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Also read: Drugs & karambit knife found in Geylang hotel room with 4 suspected drug traffickers during CNB raid

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Featured image adapted from Curtin University, for illustration purposes only, and Bernama.