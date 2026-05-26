2 S’poreans among 8 arrested in KL hotel raid over drug-fuelled party that left 1 dead

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The operation came after a 31-year-old Malaysian man was brought unconscious from the hotel and later died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

By - 26 May 2026, 1:01 pm

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Two Singaporeans among eight people arrested during KL hotel raid following drug-related activities

Two Singaporeans were among eight people arrested following a police raid at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, following an alleged drug-fuelled party on Sunday (24 May).

According to the Straits Times, the Brickfields Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) conducted a raid at the hotel at 4am.

singaporeans drug hotel

Source: Bernama

Police confirmed the operation came after a 31-year-old Malaysian man was brought unconscious from the hotel along Jalan Stesen Sentral and later died at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Officers arrested eight individuals, including two Malaysians, two Singaporeans, a Hong Konger, a Vietnamese, an Indonesian, and a Chinese national.

Authorities seized a transparent packet containing 1.5g of ketamine and three suspected ecstasy pills weighing 0.7g, with a total estimated value of RM225 (S$72).

Cause of death pending laboratory results

According to The Star, the deceased had been carried down from the hotel by a friend at about 3.10am.

An autopsy was conducted at HKL at 9.30am, with laboratory results pending to determine the cause of death.

At this stage, the case is classified as a sudden death report.

Suspects remanded for investigation

All eight suspects have been remanded in police custody for three days to assist with the investigation.

singaporeans drug-fuelled hotel

Source: Curtin University, for illustration purposes only.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Also read: Drugs & karambit knife found in Geylang hotel room with 4 suspected drug traffickers during CNB raid

Drugs & karambit knife found in Geylang hotel room with 4 suspected drug traffickers during CNB raid

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Featured image adapted from Curtin University, for illustration purposes only, and Bernama.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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