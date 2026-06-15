25 evacuated after fire breaks out at Holland Avenue HDB flat, no injuries reported

Fire at Holland Avenue HDB flat sparks evacuation

A fire broke out in an HDB flat at Block 9 Holland Avenue on Sunday afternoon (14 June), prompting the evacuation of about 25 people.

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 9 Holland Avenue at about 3.30pm.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a unit on the eighth floor.

SCDF said it conducted forcible entry into the unit before extinguishing the fire using a water jet and a Compressed Air Foam backpack.

About 25 people evacuated from affected building

As a precaution, around 25 people were evacuated from the affected building by the police and SCDF personnel.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Chan Chun Sing thanks residents and emergency responders

Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, who oversees the area as an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, said in a Facebook post that it was fortunate no one was inside the unit when the fire broke out.

He added that residents acted quickly by alerting SCDF, who responded promptly and brought the situation under control.

Mr Chan also thanked SCDF, the police, the People’s Association, grassroots volunteers, and residents for their swift response and cooperation.

“Our thoughts are with the affected resident, and we will continue to render assistance where needed,” he wrote.

Also read: 6 people sent to hospital after fire breaks out in Sengkang flat, 120 evacuated



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Featured image adapted from Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.