6 people sent to hospital after fire breaks out in Sengkang flat, 120 evacuated

Fire breaks out in bedroom of 3rd-floor flat in Sengkang

Six people were sent to the hospital on Friday (12 June) after a fire broke out at a flat in Sengkang, with about 120 evacuated.

Footage of the incident posted in XiaoHongShu showed flames coming from the window of a unit on the third floor.

At least fire engines respond to Sengkang fire

In the clip, taken by a resident in a block opposite, at least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines had arrived.

The original poster (OP) said they were taking an afternoon nap when they smelt smoke and heard the sirens of fire engines.

Later, thick white smoke was seen coming out of the flat and filling the air.

SCDF puts out Sengkang fire with water jet

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 4.10pm on 12 June.

It involved a bedroom in a third-floor unit of Block 125 Rivervale Street.

When SCDF arrived, no one was in the flat, and firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

6 sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

As they were affected by smoke inhalation, six people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), SCDF added.

About 120 people were also evacuated from the block as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Temporary accommodation to be provided to affected residents

In a Facebook post on Saturday (13 June), Sengkang MP Chua Kheng Wee said he was thankful there were no fatalities from the fire.

He hoped the residents who were treated for smoke inhalation would have a “full and speedy recovery”.

He conveyed his appreciation for the SCDF and police for their swift response and professionalism, as well as their “close coordination on the ground in ensuring residents’ safety”.

He also thanked HDB and Sengkang Town Council, noting that temporary accommodation, cleaning services, basic furniture and living essentials will be provided to the affected residents.

Mr Chua reminded residents on the importance of fire safety and ensuring they have adequate fire insurance.

Fire caused extensive damage to the flat

Ms Bernadette Giam, Chairperson of the People’s Action Party’s Sengkang East branch, said in a Facebook post that a temporary flat had been secured for the affected residents, and volunteers had arranged mattresses and daily necessities to tide them over.

In another post, she said that the fire had caused extensive damage to the flat and it was “truly fortunate” that the resident escaped unharmed.

She will tap the Mayor’s Helping Hand fund of the North East Community Development Council to help “ease some of the challenges” for them, she added.

A number of neighbouring households had also been affected by soot and smoke damage, she noted.

Earlier on the same day, another fire broke out at a warehouse in Tuas, with about 80 firefighters deployed to the scene.

Also read: 5 people including 1 firefighter sent to hospital after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang flat

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Featured image adapted from Tiffany on XiaoHongShu and Chua Kheng Wee 蔡庆威 on Facebook.