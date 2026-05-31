5 people including 1 firefighter sent to hospital after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang flat

Living room of 14th-floor Choa Chu Kang flat gutted by fire, unit sustains heat & smoke damage

Five people, including one firefighter, were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (31 May).

Footage of the blaze uploaded to TikTok showed thick, black smoke coming from a top-floor unit in Block 439 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Fire trucks seen at Choa Chu Kang block

In another TikTok video, the walls of the unit were seen to be blackened by the fire.

At the foot of the block were at least three fire trucks.

Several onlookers stood near the block to get a good view and take videos of the incident, according to a third video.

Choa Chu Kang flat sustains heat & smoke damage from fire

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 1.20pm that day.

When firefighters arrived, they found the living room of a 14th-floor unit on fire.

The blaze was put out with two water jets, but the entire unit had sustained heat and smoke damage.

5 people sent to hospital, including firefighter

Four people from the block were assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation and were subsequently conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

One firefighter was assessed for back pain. As a precaution, he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He was discharged on the same day.

SCDF advises residents on avoiding fires

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF noted that the top three causes of residential fires are:

Unattended cooking

Electrical faults

Lighted materials left unattended

To avoid such fires, it strongly advised residents not to leave cooking unattended, even for a short period.

They should also not overload power sockets nor leave their devices charging overnight.

Lighted materials such as incense, candles or cigarettes should never be left unattended and fully extinguished before being disposed of.

Also read: 1 taken to hospital & 48 evacuated after fire at Telok Blangah HDB flat

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Featured image adapted from @rosie199810 on TikTok and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.