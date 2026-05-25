1 taken to hospital & 48 evacuated after fire at Telok Blangah HDB flat

Fire at Telok Blangah HDB flat allegedly involved mattress in living room

A fire allegedly involving a mattress in the living room forced the evacuation of nearly 50 residents from a ninth-floor HDB flat in Telok Blangah on Sunday (24 May).

Firefighters respond to black smoke on ninth floor

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at 56 Telok Blangah Heights at around 7pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed black smoke coming out from a unit on the ninth floor of the HDB block.

Firefighters forcibly entered the unit before extinguishing the fire with a water jet, SCDF said.

SCDF also added that the fire allegedly involved a mattress in the living room.

One person conveyed to hospital

As a precaution, 48 residents were evacuated from the block.

Meanwhile, one individual was assessed for burn injuries and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

MP visits scene to check on residents

Ms Rachel Ong, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Tanjong Pagar GRC, also came to the scene to check on affected residents.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Ms Ong added that she was “thankful” that no lives were lost during the incident.

There are no disruptions to water and electrical supply as a result of the fire, Ms Ong said.

Temporary housing and support for affected residents have also been arranged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Also read: Elderly couple sent to hospital after being trapped by fire in Hougang flat

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Featured image adapted from Rachel Ong 王心妍 on Facebook.